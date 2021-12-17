Fan buys a shirt from Palmeiras and receives it with the phrase “no World Cup”; company apologizes | palm trees

A Santos fan filed a complaint on social media for having bought an official Palmeiras shirt, which he would give as a gift, and received it with the phrase “no world cup” on the back of his uniform.

Edson Guimarães bought the Palmeiras shirt as a gift to someone and asked for the Chico name to be personalized, with the number 10 on the back.

1 of 2 Company makes a mistake and sends a Palmeiras shirt with “No World Cup” to the client — Photo: Reproduction The company makes a mistake and sends a Palmeiras shirt with “no world” to the client — Photo: Reproduction

However, he received the uniform without numbers and with the phrase “without a World Cup” in place of his name. He posted a video on his Twitter showing the problem. (look above).

Netshoes, responsible for selling the product, responded to Edson’s post, apologizing for what happened.

– As we talked, we’re sorry about that. There was a failure when picking the order, which was exchanged for another customer. We respect the history of Palmeiras and reinforce that we do not act in bad faith – posted the company.

The case generated revolt from palmeiras on social networks, in addition to many provocations from fans of other clubs. By the time this note was published, Edson’s post had over 5,000 shares.