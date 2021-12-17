Fans of São Paulo reflect the possible arrival of Douglas Costa and remember “the Daniel Alves case”

The São Paulo fan is having repercussions on social networks the São Paulo’s negotiation with striker Douglas Costa. Low in Grêmio, the athlete raises doubts in some fans, especially due to financial, physical and off-field issues.

According to the UOL Sport, Douglas Costa’s earnings at Grêmio could reach R$ 1.5 million, something close to what Daniel Alves still earns at São Paulo. The club from São Paulo is looking for some plan to be able to afford the high salary of the striker who has played for the Brazilian team.

An expensive player, with a history of injuries and extremely uncommitted, Douglas Costa was like that throughout his career. São Paulo seems to be adrift in the market, let’s wait for the next chapters. — Paulo Giacomelli (@pgiacomelliit) December 16, 2021

Cut to August 2022, Douglas Costa wants to renew his vows in Costa do Sauípe. São Paulo delayed two months of image rights, being in the relegation zone. Fans and journalists say “ah, if the club doesn’t pay, you’re entitled to do whatever you want”. — BITENCOURT, Caio (@caiobtncrt) December 16, 2021

Another factor that has been raised a lot is the physical part of Douglas. The player has a history with a high number of injuries, and São Paulo suffered a lot with physical problems last season.

What the São Paulo DM must be looking forward to with Douglas Costa is a joke, he will spend more there than playing — theusma 🇾🇪 (@M4thAlves) December 16, 2021

Luciano and Douglas Costa will form a great duo at São Paulo The DM won’t lack work — Dona Lucia (@DonaLuciaHexa) December 16, 2021

Finally, the attacker’s extrafield raises many doubts. Douglas Costa was the target of strong criticism during his time at Grêmio because of his behavior little committed to the Grêmio cause. The athlete even scheduled a celebration of his wedding a few days before the last round of the Brasileirão, which would be decisive for the future of Immortal.

Douglas’ stance led some São Paulo to draw a parallel with Daniel Alves, who left the club in September. Dani, currently at Barcelona, ​​was also accused of being oblivious to São Paulo’s moment on the field.

The fact that São Paulo is behind Douglas Costa only shows that it hasn’t learned anything from Daniel Alves. — Junior Venezi (@iAmVenezi) December 16, 2021

the real thing is that Douglas Costa is an unbranded Daniel Alves — juju ˢᵖᶠᶜ (@juliana_mottaz) December 16, 2021

Douglas Costa at SPFC is the “remember” with the girlfriend who teased you. The girlfriend was Daniel Alves, for those who have a short memory. — [email protected] (@hap_1985) December 16, 2021

