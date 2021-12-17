Fans of São Paulo reflect the possible arrival of Douglas Costa and remember “the Daniel Alves case”

Abhishek Pratap

The São Paulo fan is having repercussions on social networks the São Paulo’s negotiation with striker Douglas Costa. Low in Grêmio, the athlete raises doubts in some fans, especially due to financial, physical and off-field issues.

According to the UOL Sport, Douglas Costa’s earnings at Grêmio could reach R$ 1.5 million, something close to what Daniel Alves still earns at São Paulo. The club from São Paulo is looking for some plan to be able to afford the high salary of the striker who has played for the Brazilian team.

Another factor that has been raised a lot is the physical part of Douglas. The player has a history with a high number of injuries, and São Paulo suffered a lot with physical problems last season.

Finally, the attacker’s extrafield raises many doubts. Douglas Costa was the target of strong criticism during his time at Grêmio because of his behavior little committed to the Grêmio cause. The athlete even scheduled a celebration of his wedding a few days before the last round of the Brasileirão, which would be decisive for the future of Immortal.

Douglas’ stance led some São Paulo to draw a parallel with Daniel Alves, who left the club in September. Dani, currently at Barcelona, ​​was also accused of being oblivious to São Paulo’s moment on the field.

