Farm 13: Aline Mineiro says she had belongings shipped from Leo Lins’ house and says: “I’ll talk to him”; watch

After the grand finale of “A Fazenda 13” this Thursday (16), Aline Mineiro appeared on social media to update followers on how her relationship with Leo Lins is going. In a series of videos posted in Stories, the ex-peoa explained the reasons for the comedian not having gone to receive her with the end of the reality show.

“Just so you know. Everyone’s asking about Leo. Guys, Leo is not here, he went to do a show. He doesn’t come home until Monday, so I haven’t been able to meet him yet. But I’ll talk to him, then I’ll tell you here”, he stated.

Next, the ex-panicat revealed that her belongings as “photos, clothes and work stuff“, were dispatched from the boy’s house. “For now my things have all been left at my house. I haven’t even been to my house yet, so you can have a clue. I don’t even know how things are there“, ended.

Aline said that Léo Lins was not at the reception given for her because he is not in São Paulo. She also says that the “ex” has already taken all of her things to her house. pic.twitter.com/BquGNRGGt2 — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) December 17, 2021

Aline’s relationship status

During an interview with “Link Podcast” last Wednesday (15), Aline revealed how was her relationship with Leo Lins after leaving the reality. She even gave details of the first contact with the comedian, and assumed that she apologized for certain attitudes towards MC Gui.

Eliminated on Monday (13), Mineiro still couldn’t return home due to the schedule of appointments after the end of the program. However, she said she had already talked to Leo on the phone. “We had a cell phone conversation. It was said that, at the moment, he wants to listen to me, out of respect and everything else, he likes me a lot, we have a very good relationship”, mentioned.

However, according to the influencer, the comedian asked for time to think about the relationship. “At the moment, he wants some time for himself, the situation is very complicated”, he confessed. Questioned by Leo Dias and Lucas Selfie, the model could not say if she was still dating or if she was single. “I can’t even explain my marital status, the confusion, the frill is so big I can’t even speak”, said Aline. “He’s hurt, he’s rightly upset”, she admitted at another time. Check out: