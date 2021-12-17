Faustão causes indignation in the Band for changes to new program

Fausto Silva is causing different feelings behind the scenes of the Band with his return to the network. According to information released by columnist Ricardo Feltrin, from UOL, although most employees of the Saad network are celebrating, there are also those who are making an “ugly face” and complaining about the radical changes that Faustão’s arrival caused. One of the changes was in the production of MasterChef Brasil, which will no longer be recorded at Grupo Bandeirantes’ facilities in the Morumbi neighborhood, in São Paulo.

In addition to the gastronomic program, Faustão also ended up causing changes in the sports programs, in Melhor da Tarde, by Cátia Fonseca, and even in the policeman Brasil Urgente, commanded by José Luiz Datena. Some employees have also had their vacations postponed in recent days to give priority to the former Globo contractor, who will debut on January 17, 2022 with a daily program from Monday to Friday, between 8:30 pm and 10:45 pm.

In November, Band announced that it had signed a three-year agreement to use Studios Vera Cruz, in São Bernardo do Campo, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. Grupo Bandeirantes, through its producer PRH9, won a public call made by the city hall of São Paulo. With that, the channel is going to record the next edition of MasterChef Brasil, which has already opened inscriptions. “Other Band productions and co-productions will be recorded at the location,” announced the broadcaster.

With the departure of MasterChef from the Band’s studios, some stars and employees who work in the attraction are unhappy about having to travel to the Greater ABC Region, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. The journey by car, on a day without traffic, is at least 1 hour and ten minutes. Sought by UOL, Band’s press office informed that it would consult the company’s management on the matter.