Fazenda 13 loses 30% of its season audience on Record· TV News

Fazenda 13 lost 30% of audience compared to the previous season, considered a phenomenon on Record. Ended on Thursday (16), the 2021 edition came to an end with an average of 9.2 points in Greater São Paulo, 3.8 less than the 13.0 in general ibope last year.

Despite not having been able to get close to A Fazenda 12, the season that consecrated Rico Melquiades as champion was better than the 11th, the worst in the history of the reality show, which had come to an end with just 8.2 average.

The outcome of the attraction in 2021 broke the audience record for this edition by scoring 12.5 points. Until then, the best index was the debut: 12 points spiked on September 14th.

The reality show presented by Adriane Galisteu was on air from 22:58 to 12:35. In the direct confrontation, Globo scored 13.8 points with the airing of The Voice Brasil and the beginning of the penultimate chapter of Verdades Secretas.

As rating leader, the musical program led by André Marques occupied the range between 22:47 and 12:19 and scored 15.0 points on average, while Record scored 12.4 in this period.

See below for the hearings on Thursday, December 16, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.7 Good morning São Paulo 7.7 Good morning Brazil 7.9 More you 6,7 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6,7 SP1 9.6 Globe Sports 9.9 Newspaper Today 10.4 The Carnation and the Rose 9.5 Afternoon Session: A Crazy Christmas 9.9 The clone 14.0 Workout 14.4 in the times of the emperor 15.7 SP2 17.9 The More Life the Better! 18.6 National Newspaper 23.1 a place in the sun 22.9 The Voice Brazil 15.0 secret truths 10.7 Globo Newspaper 6.5 conversation with bial 4.9 Owl: Legion 4.2 Hour 1 4.6 Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.5 Morning General Balance (average from 5h to 8h29) 2.4 General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29) 3.3 Speak Brazil 3.3 Nowadays 4.1 JR 24h (morning) 4.3 General balance 7.1 Proof of love 6.5 City Alert 6.2 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 4.7 JR 24H (afternoon 2) 5.2 Journal of Record 8.6 The Bible 8.9 when you call the heart 8.7 The Farm 13 12.5 JR 24h (dawn) 7.3 Speaks, I hear you 2.4 Love school 1.1 Religious 0.7

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.6 First Impact 3.8 Come here 3.2 Good Morning & Co. 4.1 Chest Award Coupon 3.5 Family Cases 3.2 Jequiti Wheel Wheel 3.3 gossiping 3,4 sea ​​of ​​love 4,5 Tomorrow is forever 5.9 I give you life 6.1 SBT Brazil 6.3 Angel’s face 7.2 Chest Award Coupon 6,7 Mouse program 5.3 The square is ours 4.8 the night 3.6 Operation Mosque 2.8 Reporter Connection 2.4 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2.4 First Impact 2.5

Source: Broadcasters