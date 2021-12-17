Fazenda 13 loses 30% of its season audience on Record· TV News

Fazenda 13 lost 30% of audience compared to the previous season, considered a phenomenon on Record. Ended on Thursday (16), the 2021 edition came to an end with an average of 9.2 points in Greater São Paulo, 3.8 less than the 13.0 in general ibope last year.

Despite not having been able to get close to A Fazenda 12, the season that consecrated Rico Melquiades as champion was better than the 11th, the worst in the history of the reality show, which had come to an end with just 8.2 average.

The outcome of the attraction in 2021 broke the audience record for this edition by scoring 12.5 points. Until then, the best index was the debut: 12 points spiked on September 14th.

The reality show presented by Adriane Galisteu was on air from 22:58 to 12:35. In the direct confrontation, Globo scored 13.8 points with the airing of The Voice Brasil and the beginning of the penultimate chapter of Verdades Secretas.

As rating leader, the musical program led by André Marques occupied the range between 22:47 and 12:19 and scored 15.0 points on average, while Record scored 12.4 in this period.

See below for the hearings on Thursday, December 16, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.7
Good morning São Paulo7.7
Good morning Brazil7.9
More you6,7
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes6,7
SP19.6
Globe Sports9.9
Newspaper Today10.4
The Carnation and the Rose9.5
Afternoon Session: A Crazy Christmas9.9
The clone14.0
Workout14.4
in the times of the emperor15.7
SP217.9
The More Life the Better!18.6
National Newspaper23.1
a place in the sun22.9
The Voice Brazil15.0
secret truths10.7
Globo Newspaper6.5
conversation with bial4.9
Owl: Legion4.2
Hour 14.6
Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.5
Morning General Balance (average from 5h to 8h29)2.4
General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29)3.3
Speak Brazil3.3
Nowadays4.1
JR 24h (morning)4.3
General balance7.1
Proof of love6.5
City Alert6.2
JR 24h (afternoon 1)4.7
JR 24H (afternoon 2)5.2
Journal of Record8.6
The Bible8.9
when you call the heart8.7
The Farm 1312.5
JR 24h (dawn)7.3
Speaks, I hear you2.4
Love school1.1
Religious0.7
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.6
First Impact3.8
Come here3.2
Good Morning & Co.4.1
Chest Award Coupon3.5
Family Cases3.2
Jequiti Wheel Wheel3.3
gossiping3,4
sea ​​of ​​love4,5
Tomorrow is forever5.9
I give you life6.1
SBT Brazil6.3
Angel’s face7.2
Chest Award Coupon6,7
Mouse program5.3
The square is ours4.8
the night3.6
Operation Mosque2.8
Reporter Connection2.4
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)2.4
First Impact2.5

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP

