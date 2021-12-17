Federal Department of Health confirms an imported case of Influenza A H3N2 | Federal District

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) confirmed a case of virus infection Influenza A H3N2 , which has caused flu outbreaks in other states of the country, such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bahia. According to the folder, the patient is a resident of the capital who was diagnosed and hospitalized in SP.

Due to these characteristics, the case is classified as imported. At a press conference this Thursday (16), SES-DF said it has no information as to whether the man has already been released or has returned to Brasília.

‘DARWIN’: Vaccine applied 6 months ago does not cover the version of H3N2 that causes high cases of flu in SP and Rio

To the g1, the director of Epidemiological Surveillance at the folder, Fabiano dos Anjos, informed that the patient was infected by the Darwin variant of the virus, first identified in Australia. The strain is a recent mutation and the flu vaccine currently applied in the country does not protect against this specific variant.

Asked about the possibility of an outbreak of flu in the capital, the head of the Strategic Information Center for Health Surveillance in the Federal District, Priscilleyne Reis, said that nothing is out of the question and that the folder is on alert and monitoring the situation.

“Outbreaks are always possible, no matter how much we guide, there is a possibility of an outbreak of flu throughout the year.”

Also according to the manager, in the case of infection by Influenza, there are no measures as restrictive as in contamination by Covid-19. However, she claims that the general guidance is that these people also remain collected and do not circulate, to prevent the spread of the virus.

Flu vaccination

Amid the alert situation in other units of the federation, the vaccination campaign against Influenza is open in the DF to the general public. According to SES, there are about 50,000 available doses in stock.

According to the folder, the vaccine guarantees protection against influenza A H1N1 and H3N2 viruses (except the Darwin variant), and Influenza B.

The immunizing agent should not be applied to children under six months of age and to people with a history of severe allergy (anaphylaxis) to any component of the vaccine or who have had allergic reactions to the previous dose.

Check out the places where the vaccine is available below:

