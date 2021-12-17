Felipe Castanhari is sentenced by the Court to pay R$ 25,000 to Marcius Melhem · TV News

Felipe Castanhari was sentenced for the second time in court to pay compensation to Marcius Melhem for having cursed the comedian on the internet. The São Paulo Court of Justice upheld the decision in favor of the comedian in the moral damages lawsuit filed against youtuber, but accepted an appeal to reduce the amount owed from R$100 thousand to R$25,000.

The information was released this Thursday (16) by columnist Rogério Gentile, at UOL. THE TV news had access to the judgment of the decision, published last Tuesday (14), in which Castanhari recognizes his unlawful acts and asks for the reduction of the indemnity value.

In addition, the owner of the Nostalgia channel will be forced to delete the publications offensive to Melhem from their social media profiles, make a public retraction and will not be able to comment on the matter again with accusations. Reporter Jair de Souza also quotes an excerpt from the sentence:

Indeed, when issuing sharply negative judgments, true pre-judgments about an episode that was and still is in the field of investigations, the defendant did not limit himself to publicizing the fact as did the newspapers and magazines. It went beyond, much further, attributing very reprehensible behavior to the author, with momentous projected effects on the author’s private and professional life, causing him moral damage.

In the first instance, Castanhari had been forced to pay R$ 100,000, but he had appealed and won the suspension of payment, as anticipated by the report. Now, in the second instance, the value has dropped to R$ 25,000.

Melhem had filed a lawsuit after YouTuber published, in December 2020, a tweet with accusations against the humorist in the case of alleged sexual harassment against Dani Calabresa and employees of Humor da Globo. The comedian denies having committed harassment.

By the time the scandal was publicized, Nyvi Stephan’s boyfriend had even declared, “Don’t fall for that shitty little Marcius Melhem speech. This guy is a criminal, a bastard, a stalker who deserves jail for all the suffering he’s caused.”

Lawyers for the former Globo, who also filed lawsuits against Danilo Gentili, Rafinha Bastos and Marcos Veras for moral damages, alleged that Castanhari’s publication undermined the humorist’s honor and public image.

The former Globo employee still denies the harassment accusations and went to court against Castanhari, arguing that he had suffered virtual lynching caused by the attacks of the digital influencer based “exclusively on press reports and assuming the alleged harassment was proven. “.

According to the case, judge Jair de Souza, rapporteur of the case at the Court of Justice, understood that Castanhari went beyond the limits of freedom of expression, since Melhem is still being investigated for the alleged crimes.

“Severe opinions were issued, configuring an abuse in the exercise of freedom of expression because it affected the image of a public person”, says the decision.