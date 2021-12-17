Felipe Melo’s vacation

Felipe Melo was announced as a reinforcement of Fluminense for 2022 and, a day later, he started his vacation at a luxury resort in Santa Catarina with his wife, Roberta Nagel, Marcos Rocha, from Palmeiras, and Gabriela, wife of the side alviverde, who is now pregnant.

Fluminense’s steering wheel has been showing in Instagram Stories how his vacation has been, recording the wines he is drinking, moments with Marcos Rocha on the stand up paddle and readings such as the bible and the book by Martin Luther King.

In another moment, Felipe Melo registered five bottles of 750 ml of red wine Pêra-Manca, which costs around R$4,000 and can reach R$6,000.

The resort is located in Governador Celso Ramos, with a daily rate of R$ 2,800, has a private island, spa, gym, restaurant and even a swimming pool with a panoramic deck. Guests also have access to activities such as diving, helicopter rides, hiking and other tours.

Felipe Melo and Marcos Rocha practicing stand up paddle on vacation in Santa Catarina Image: Web reproduction: // Instagram Roberta Nagel

The now midfielder of Fluminense took advantage of the relaxed atmosphere and joked by making a storie alongside Marcos Rocha, saying that in the image there were five Libertadores, three by Marcos Rocha and two by Felipe Melo.

Felipe Melo and the other Fluminense players have a re-presentation scheduled for January 10th. The team’s first official commitment is on the 26th, for the Rio championship.