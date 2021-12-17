Felipe resumes dating Bela and leaves Rebeca groundless · TV News

The romantic phase of Felipe (Gabriel Leone) and Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) in Um Lugar ao Sol will be short-lived. After torrid love scenes, the couple will separate. She will break up with the boy and resume her marriage. To make matters worse, the musician will return to the arms of Bela (Bruna Martins). Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will catch the young couple and will be completely devastated in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

In the plot, the model had several problems for getting involved with her therapist’s grandson. To begin with, he was the boyfriend of her daughter’s best friend, Cecília (Fernanda Marques). Upon discovering the case of the two, the student was furious and even left the house.

In this turmoil, Rebeca still had to deal with a crisis in her marriage to Túlio (Daniel Dantas), which reached its peak when the bad character organized a riot for them, without consulting his wife. Angry, she decided to put an end to the relationship.

A short time later, she met Felipe again by chance, and the two could not resist the passion. But, unfortunately for the character of Andrea Beltrão and Gabriel Leone, this good phase has its days numbered. In the next few chapters, she will break up with him and let her husband return to her home.

in the chapter scheduled to air on December 30th , Felipe will reconcile with his ex-girlfriend, Bela. Rebeca will see the two together and will be devastated, even though she was responsible for the breakup of their romance.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will remain on air until March of next year, when it will be replaced by Pantanal.

