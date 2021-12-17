Fernanda Gentil is taken off the air in a hurry and goes to Globo’s “refrigerator” after an embarrassment

After fiasco, Fernanda Gentil will go down with your Zig Zag Arena before the predicted. Globo hastily decided to anticipate the end of the game show, which has been suffering consecutive defeats by SBT in ibope on Sunday afternoons.

Gentil’s program had the end of season scheduled for January 30th, according to the entertain anticipated in early September. The game would deliver on that day the slot for The Voice+, which was scheduled to debut on February 6th – now anticipated for January 30th.

Zig Zag Arena shortened

However, Globo had a change of plans. The station announced this Thursday (16) that the Zig Zag Arena came to an early end. The last show of the season airs this Sunday, December 19th. The final episode will feature a dispute between Lexa and Felipe Araújo.

Expected to have 18 episodes, Fernanda Gentil’s program will come to an end with 11 – seven editions less. This is because, in addition to being shortened by more than a month, the attraction was also not aired on November 7, when Globo canceled the screening. On the occasion, the station aired a tribute to singer Marília Mendonça (1995-2021), who died in a plane crash.

Fernanda Gentil rejected

Confused, the Zig Zag Arena was heavily criticized by the public on social media. rejected, the program has faced a viewer drain since the premiere on October 3rd.

In the first episode, the game commanded by Gentil had an average of 10.3 points and even sketched a reaction. However, it suffered a precipitous drop in rate at the end of October, when it began to plummet.

the height of failure came on November 14, when the Zig Zag Arena scored just 7.0 points on average in Greater São Paulo. With this index, the attraction was embarrassing, not only behind SBT. It even lost to competitors such as Record and Band, which broadcast Formula 1.

In free fall, the Gentil program has not surpassed the 8 point mark in SP since November 21, when it reached an average of 9.8 points. The overall average for the season so far is 9.0 points. In an unusual attitude, the Rio station even hid the presenter in the calls of the attraction itself.

This is Fernanda Gentil’s second consecutive failure at Globo. The first was Se Joga, which premiered in September 2019. Customer of Record, the afternoon player who came with the mission to replace Vídeo Show, but had a short life. With low ratings, it went off the air in early 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic and has not returned as before. It only returned in 2021 on Saturdays.

