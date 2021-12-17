Fernando Bezerra abandons government leadership in the Senate. And now?

Fernando Bezerra was defeated in the internal election of the Senate for the TCU. Feeling betrayed by the Planalto, he handed over the post of government leader| Photo: Pedro França/Agenzia Senate

Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE) lost, on Tuesday (14), the election that selected the representative of the Senate in the post of minister of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). A few hours later, he announced that he was leaving the position of leader of Jair Bolsonaro’s government in the Senate, a position he had held since the beginning of 2019. To interlocutors, he said that he felt betrayed by the Planalto Palace. The Senate is still waiting to understand the dimension of Bezerra’s gesture and the impact it will have on relations with the Executive.

The first uncertainty concerns his successor. There are currently three deputy government leaders in the Senate: Jorginho Mello (PL-SC), Elmano Ferrer (PP-PI) and Carlos Viana (PSD-MG). They, however, were chosen by Bezerra, not Bolsonaro. And the Senate regiment does not specify that any of them must inherit the function. Leadership is the direct choice of the president, who can select anyone from among the parliamentarians that make up the house.

Speculations published in different vehicles mention Mello as one of Bolsonaro’s favorites, alongside Marcio Bittar (PSL-AC) and Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO). Bittar and Rogério denied the People’s Gazette, through their advisors, have received a formal invitation from the Planalto Palace.

The Presidency of the Republic also did not show haste in choosing a new name. The existence of a government leader, although usual in Congress and decisive for the daily relationship between the Legislative and the Planalto, is not mandatory. In other words, Bolsonaro doesn’t need, in regimental terms, to be in a hurry to select a new name.

The second question mark concerns the support of the MDB senators to the Bolsonaro administration. The party holds the largest bench in the Senate, with 15 seats, but its set of congressmen brings together both figures with affinities with the President of the Republic and members of the opposition to Bolsonaro. Senator Simone Tebet (MS) is also the name of the acronym for the presidential race from the bench.

Among the pocket forces of the MDB bench is Senator Eduardo Gomes (TO), who is the government’s leader in Congress. The congressman indicated that he should remain in the post and that Bezerra’s resignation does not affect his bond with the President of the Republic. Gomes has been in the role since October 2019.

And another element of questioning is the real influence of the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), on the House — and the potential that this influence would have to affect the government. Pacheco is also a pre-candidate to succeed Bolsonaro. And he would have made a direct effort to ensure the triumph of the winner of the dispute for TCU, his fellow countryman and party colleague Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG).

With 12 members, the PSD has the second largest bench in the Senate and an equally heterogeneous set of parliamentarians. The acronym is the deputy leader Viana and also Omar Aziz (AM), who chaired the CPI of Covid and, because of that, starred in verbal clashes with Bolsonaro.

The president of the Republic made up for Bezerra’s defeat and, this Wednesday (15), he praised Anastasia. He declared that the Minas representative will be an “excellent minister” at TCU and that he had spoken directly with all the candidates for the position — in addition to Bezerra and Anastasia, senator Kátia Abreu (PP-TO) disputed the election. It had the support of Ciro Nogueira, minister of the Civil House, national president of the PP and licensed senator.

Bezerra was concerned with regional chess

Bezerra’s defeat is also connected with local disputes, both in its origins and in the construction of the consequences.

Anastasia, when he leaves the Senate, will be replaced by Alexandre Silveira, who is also a PSD representative. This will ensure that the composition of forces in the House does not change significantly. And he will give Silveira the condition to seek a new term, in the October election, running as a senator. The PSD should launch the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil, to the government of Minas Gerais, whose main opponent will be the current governor, Romeu Zema (Novo).

More significant effects, however, must be felt in Pernambuco, the state of Bezerra. The senator was counting on his arrival at TCU to solve an equation of local politics that involves three of his sons, all with a mandate.

Miguel, one of Bezerra’s sons, is the mayor of Petrolina and aspires to be a candidate for the state government. To do so, it needs to form a composition of forces capable of overcoming the PSB, which has managed Pernambuco since 2007 and has favoritism for a new election.

According to an article in Jornal do Commercio, Fernando Bezerra and Miguel are seeking to attract other political forces to their project and one tactic to win over interested parties is to give up the seat for the Senate candidacy. In this arrangement, Bezerra would not run for re-election in 2022. He could run out of office or run for a seat in the Chamber — which would imply having to “share” the state with another of his sons, Fernando, who is a federal deputy. The context reveals the series of uncertainties that would not exist if Bezerra had won the dispute for the TCU vacancy.