Final Fantasy XIV is so successful that Square Enix had to suspend the sale of the game ⋆

Earlier this month, the square Enix promoted the debut of the Endwalker expansion, from Final Fantasy XIV, and the game started to break several records, in terms of simultaneous players, but also began to suffer from crowded servers and long waiting lines. In other words, the game is doing so well that the Japanese company is not keeping up with the large number of players. And this week, a curious measure was taken: certain versions of the game were unavailable, with a view to barring the entry of more players… let’s analyze the case?

According to the information, Square Enix decided to suspend the sale of certain versions of Final Fantasy XIV and blocked the registration for the free trial version, in order to control the large contingent of players who are trying to join the adventure. In the announcement that revealed such measures, the Japanese company mentioned that the focus is to maintain the quality of experience for players who are already dedicating themselves to the game for some time. Apparently, the situation will remain that way until new servers can be added or the game registers dips in popularity.

It is also worth noting that, due to the problems that have marked the players’ experience (long queues and other common problems of crowded servers), Square Enix will offer another 14 days of free subscription, as compensation, making the total number of days free reach 21. Remembering that the game is still very successful, breaking records and still has an update scheduled to arrive on December 21st. In other words, Final Fantasy XIV will close the year reaching the height of its popularity.