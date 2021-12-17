Find out how to pay slips on WhatsApp

Boletos can be paid at Whatsapp through the 99Pay Digital Wallet. The possibility arises for messenger users who have registered in the 99 payment system. All you need to do is have at least R$ 10 on the platform to activate the functionality.

See also: WhatsApp now lets you listen to audio before sending it; see how to do

In practice, the user must add the official number of the digital wallet on the cell phone to pay the bank slip through the chat on the Whatsapp. In this case, you need to save the (61) 3550-8938, and start a messenger conversation.

How to pay bills for WhatsApp using 99Pay?

After adding the official 99Pay number, access the Whatsapp and:

You May Like It Too:

Open the chat with 99Pay contact; Type the word “Menu” and submit; Next, accept the terms of service; Now click on “View Menu”; Then, select the tab “Pay slips” and then “Send”; At this point, it will be necessary to type the barcode of the bank slip, send the document in PDF or send a photo by clicking on the camera icon; Once this is done, confirm that all the information in the bank slip is correct; If everything is ok, go to “Confirm” to complete the payment; Ready! Your billet was paid by 99Pay.

WhatsApp Offers New Function Long Awaited by Users

THE Whatsapp released for testing phase the functionality that allows blocking certain contacts from viewing the “Last Seen” status. Until then, the resource was only released between three options: “Everyone”, “Nobody” and “My contacts”.

See also: WhatsApp voice messages can be recorded in steps

The possibility is included in the “My contacts, except…” section, found in the platform’s privacy settings. With it, the user can decide who wants to make it impossible to view their information when visiting their profile in the messenger

novelty availability

According to WEBetaInfo, the new privacy function is released for testing in the beta version of Whatsapp, with update 2.21.33.14 for Android. This way, if you already want to use the new feature, just download the latest version of the messenger for testing.

It is noteworthy that when users veto some of their contacts from viewing their information, such as the last seen, they are also unable to verify the activities of the people they blocked.

In addition, the “My contacts except…” feature does not apply to the “Profile Photo” and “About” options so far, information available in the profile summary. However, the expectation is that this scope will also be released.

However, the new functionality has a single objective, to reinforce the privacy of platform users against unwanted contacts, such as ex-boyfriends, bosses and others.