Find out which diseases this may indicate

It is relatively normal to find blood in the dog’s feces, but it is important to know what this means. In most cases it is not a big problem and can be easily solved with medical help. However, it is important to pay attention when your pet has this symptom, as it is a clear sign of an illness that may be more serious or less so.

With that in mind, we have separated some possible causes of blood in your pet’s feces to help you to advise him in the best way possible.

causes

First of all, it is noteworthy that several diseases are associated with blood in the stool and it will not always be possible to identify them with this symptom alone. However, it is now possible to reduce the options and establish the most common, such as:

metabolic diseases,

Tumors;

Bacteria;

Viral diseases;

Intestinal parasites;

Systemic diseases;

Foreign bodies;

Changes in intestinal flora.

The above diseases are very different from each other and only with the help of a veterinary medical professional will it be possible to be sure which problem your dog has acquired and, consequently, offer the necessary treatment.

appearance and cause

Blood can appear in different shapes and textures and these aspects are important, since from it we can get an idea of ​​its origin. In this sense, we have two types of blood that can appear in feces:

Hematochezia

It is characterized by the presence of more vivid blood, with intense red patches and is due to lesions at the end of the intestinal tract, for example, in the large intestine. It is usually associated with:

Parasites such as giardia;

Hemorrhoids;

Food poisoning and allergies;

Tumors in the rectum and colon;

Viral infections;

Bacterial infections.

melena

This is already a digested blood – it passes through the digestive tract – and therefore it is dark in color, indicating problems in the stomach and small intestine. As linked problems we can mention:

Inflammations;

Gastritis;

Tumors;

Intestinal parasites;

Blood parasites;

Kidney disease;

Viral diseases;

Stomach bacterial infections.

So, despite being a little uncomfortable situation, you need to take a good look and take pictures of the stool. Ultimately, this information will be crucial for the veterinarian to make a correct diagnosis.