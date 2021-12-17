Fire in psychiatric clinic in 8-story building leaves 27 dead in Japan | World

At least 27 people died in a fire that hit a psychiatric clinic in the city of Osaka, Japan, this Friday (17). Police are investigating whether the fire was intentionally caused.
More than 20 deaths have been confirmed, according to the Asahi TV network. The death toll of 27 was reported by one of the directors of firefighters in the city of Osaka. There is another person injured.
Fire trucks in front of a building where a fire broke out in Osaka — Photo: Kyodo / via Reuters
The flames started on the fourth floor of an office building in a neighborhood in the western region of the city, around 10:00 am local time (22:00 GMT), according to the NHK network.
A man in his 60s was seen carrying a dripping bag at the clinic’s reception desk before the fire broke out, according to the NHK television network, which heard from people close to the investigators.
The commercial building where the fire took place has eight floors. The fire reached the fourth floor, and was quickly controlled by firefighters, press reports.
Firefighters in Osaka, Japan, December 17, 2021 — Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters
The other floors of the building, which is near the main station in Osaka, in the center of the city, are occupied by a beauty salon, a clothing store and an English school, according to NHK.
In 2019, an arson fire at an animation studio in the city of Kyoto killed more than 30 people and injured dozens.