First case of Influenza A H3N2 in Camaçari was registered in an adolescent

An adolescent, who did not have the age informed, was the first patient to have a confirmed diagnosis of Influenza A H3N2 in Camaçari. According to Health Department (Sesau), the patient had flu-like symptoms on December 7th. So far, this was the only case also confirmed by State Health Department (Sesab) in the city.

He complained of fever, cough and sore throat, without serious signs or symptoms, as stated by Epidemiological surveillance of the municipality.

The Surveillance reports that on December 10 the case was notified as a suspect of Covid-19 by an emergency unit in Camaçari. However, the Epidemiological Surveillance Coordination (Covepi) also requested testing for Influenza. With the result of the exam, the diagnosis of coronavirus was discarded and the Influenza virus subtype H2N3 was confirmed. According to the agency, the adolescent has had no symptoms since the last Monday (13).

Epidemiological scenario

As last bulletin published by Bahia Central Public Health Laboratory (Lancen-BA), the state registered 170 cases of Flu Syndrome (GS) with positive results for Influenza A H3N2. Of this total, 48 evolved to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) and required hospitalization, and one death was confirmed.

The fatal victim is an 80-year-old elderly woman who lived in Salvador, had a chronic cardiovascular disease and diabetes and had not been vaccinated against the virus.