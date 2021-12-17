First millipede with more than 1,000 legs discovered in Australia

Scientists have discovered in Australia the first truly millipede animal, with more than a thousand legs. Until now, the “millipede” species—from the Latin mille (thousand) and pes (foot)—with more legs had 750.

The new species was designated as Eumillipes persephone. It has 1,306 short legs, a long, slender body, is tiny — it measures 95.7 millimeters long and 0.95 millimeters wide — and has a cone-shaped head, no eyes, but with massive antennae and a beak.

The name was given in honor of Persephone, the daughter of Zeus who was taken by Hades to the underworld. According to scientists involved in the discovery, the prefix “I” was added to highlight the animal’s achievement.

The discovery took place in 2020, at a depth of 60 meters in the Australian region of Eastern Goldfields. The case was reported just now, after the publication of an article in Scientific Reports

Image shows the female Eumillipes persephone with 330 segments and 1,306 legs Image: Disclosure/Scientific Reports

“[Minha colega] was the first to lay eyes [no verdadeiro milípede do laboratório], and she said: ‘look, these millipedes are amazing,'” said Bruno Buzatto, who works for the environmental consultancy that made the discovery and also one of the authors of the article, in an interview with the Australian channel ABC News.

“The word ‘millipede’ has always been a little inappropriate,” said Paul Marek, an entomologist at Virginia Tech University and lead author of the study describing the species.

The previous record of a millipede — here meaning millipede an animal with “many legs” and not literally “a thousand legs” — belonged to Illacme plenipes, with 750 legs and which was found in California.