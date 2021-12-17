Five children die after bouncy castle accident in Australia

Minors who were playing at school celebrations in the state of Tasmania were blown away by the wind and fell from a height of 10 meters

EFE/EPA/GRANT WELLS Five children died after falling from bouncy castle in Tasmania



Five children have died and another four are critically injured after a bouncy castle accident was reported in Tasmania, India. Australia, this Thursday, 16. According to police, the children were on a toy celebrating the last week of school before the Christmas break when the castle flew by. Many of the smaller ones fell from the toy when it was still in the air, at a height of 10 meters. Four children died instantly and a fifth died after being admitted to hospital. The victims’ identities were not disclosed by the police, but their average age was 11 years. The country’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, used social media to lament what happened. “My heart is broken for all those impacted by the tragedy at Hillcrest Elementary School today. My prayers go out to the families and friends of the children who lost their lives, the wounded, the first responders and all those who witnessed this profoundly harrowing event,” he said. According to the international press, the weather forecast in the region on Thursday was “light winds”.