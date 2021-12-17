Five children die after bouncy castle “takes off” at school in Australia; understand

A day that was supposed to be a celebration turned out to be a tragedy. This Thursday (16), five children died and others were injured in an accident with a bouncy castle during a year-end party in Devonport, on the north coast of Tasmania, Australian state. According to information from CNN Brasil, the toy was lifted off the ground by the force of the wind.

The castle was a kind of bounce house for students to celebrate the end of the school year and the Christmas break. In a note, the local police explained what motivated the accident: “Students at Hillcrest Elementary School in grades 5 and 6 fell from a height of about 10 meters after significant gusts of wind caused a bouncy castle and several bouncy balls to be suspended in the air.”

In addition to two boys and two girls, a fifth fatal victim has yet to reveal his sex. Another four children, according to authorities, remain in the hospital; one of them is still in serious condition.

Without giving the ages of the victims, Island Tasman Police Chief Darren Hine confirmed the deaths at a news conference. “On a day when these kids were supposed to celebrate their last day in elementary school, instead, we’re all mourning their loss. Our hearts are broken for the families and loved ones, schoolmates and teachers of these children taken too soon.”, he said.

At the time of the accident there was a general commotion in the city. In addition to emergency services, helicopters were also sent to assist in the treatment and transport of the wounded. Commander Debbie Williams spoke to the press at the scene, saying that all support will be given to the children’s families.

“This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with families and the school community in general. There is no doubt that this has been a very confrontational and harrowing scene. Counseling is being made available to families affected by this in the school community.”, she stated. Despite the pronouncements, no one said how many children were in the toy at the time of the accident and whether the bouncy castle was firmly on the ground.

Continues after Advertising

Pula pula was one of several attractions organized for the “Big Day In”, according to the school’s Facebook page. Other activities, supported by the students’ parents, included a play area, a toboggan run, an arts and crafts space.

After the accident, the police asked the population to avoid the area. The school’s social networks published a statement: “There was an accident in the area of ​​our school. We’re closing school for the rest of the day. We ask that parents come and get their children urgently.”

Tasmanian Prime Minister Peter Gutwein called the tragedy “devastating.” “My thoughts are with the people involved, but obviously with the parents of the children who were hurt”, he said.