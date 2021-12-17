Five children killed in a bouncy castle accident in Australia were 11 and 12 years old

DEVONPORT — Police in Tasmania, Australia, on Thursday released the identities of the five children killed after an inflatable toy shaped like a castle was blown away by the wind in the city of Devonport. One girl, Addison Stewart, was 11 years old, and the other victims were 12 years old. They are: Zane Mellor, Jye Sheehan, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones and Peter Dodt. A child who was also injured in the accident has already been discharged, but three others remain hospitalized in critical health.

The tragedy occurred around 10 am on Thursday local time (20 pm on Wednesday in Brasília). The structure was part of a celebration of the end of the school year at Hillcrest Elementary School. The causes of the accident are yet to be investigated, but police estimate that the castle was suspended at a height of about ten meters by the force of the wind. Several witnesses are yet to be heard.

Children die after bouncy castle blows away in Australia Photo: AP Image/Grant Wells via REUTERS

According to the police, the victims’ families decided not to speak publicly about the case, but some relatives paid tribute on social networks.

Peter Dodt’s aunt Tamara Scott shared that the boy “was full of life and adventure.”

Addison Stewart’s aunt Meg Aherne said, “I don’t even know what to write at this point. Everyone is devastated, she’s always had a sweet and kind soul.”

Zane Mellor was described by a family friend as a “beautiful boy” with a “beautiful, caring and kind soul”.

Investigation

Australia’s meteorological department recorded wind speeds between 7km/h and 22km/h on the morning of the accident, a range considered to be moderate. Investigators are yet to find out if and how the toy was tied to the ground.

“We all have a lot of questions,” Tasman Police Chief Darren Hine told a news conference, adding that around 40 fifth and sixth graders attended the school celebration and that teachers and other adults administered first aid before the arrival of paramedics, police said.