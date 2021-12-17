Flamengo confirms meeting with Jorge Jesus in Portugal – Flamengo

Managers will meet with the coach in Lisbon, before intensifying negotiations with the other targets

It is no secret that Flamengo wants the return of Jorge Jesus in 2022. Mister, however, has a contract in force with Benfica (POR), valid until June of next year. Flamengo directors, on the other hand, will have a final conversation with the coach this weekend.

Marcos Braz, vice president of football, and Bruno Spindel, executive director of the folder, travel to Portugal this Friday (17) and will meet with the coach. The intention is, in an eye to eye chat, to hear from Jorge Jesus himself about the future and if there is interest in returning to Rubro-Negro. Braz admitted that it will take a ‘coffee‘ with Mister.

Who will be the next to lose to Mengão? Find out how to profit from sports predictions!

— We have a relationship built with him. Jorge knows very well how our first conversations were. He knows what he put on the table to come to Brazil. He knew Flamengo, we had acquaintances in common. And he knows that everything I dealt with him I did. I have that credit with him. He has a contractual situation, but every time I go to Portugal I meet him. For me it would be a disappointment if I went to Portugal and he didn’t buy a coffee – Braz said after his inauguration as vice president of football for the next three years.

Several names were analyzed by the board of directors of Flamengo in these 18 days without coaches, and three coaches gained strength behind the scenes: Paulo Sousa, Paulo Fonseca and Carlos Carvalhal. As said, Jorge Jesus is also still on the agenda, although it is seen as more difficult. The intention of Fla, however, is to leave the fans calm to celebrate the festive dates of this end of year, already aware of who will be responsible for commanding the team in 2022.