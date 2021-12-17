Flamengo has already made contact with agents of Paulo Sousa, coach of the Polish national team

Bruno Spindel and Marcos Braz haven’t been to Europe yet, but Flamengo’s move by a coach has already started backstage. As found the THROW!, the directors have already made contact with representatives of Paulo Sousa, the current coach of the Polish national team and with experience in the main leagues on the continent. The club’s interest in Portuguese is still at an early stage.

> Find out why the market is looking for Rodinei, from Flamengo

Flamengo’s interest in Paulo Sousa was initially published by the portal “ge”, this Thursday, which also published that Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel have a meeting scheduled with the Portuguese coach on Saturday, in Lisbon.

Initially, the board tried to find out if the removal of the Polish national team would be an impediment and heard that it would not. About Brazil, the There! he found that the coach’s greatest interest is to be in a club that “always fights for titles.”

Outstanding player in Portugal, with spells in Benfica, Juventus, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund, in addition to the national team, Paulo Sousa started his career as a coach in 2005, directing the Under-16 team in his country.

Since then, Paulo Sousa has led clubs in Europe’s top leagues: Leicester (ING), Fiorentina (ITA) and Bordeaux (FRA), his last club before taking over the Poland national team, in January 2021, among other teams.