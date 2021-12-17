Flamengo is the leader of the CBF National Club Ranking 2022

For the second consecutive year, Rubro-negro occupies the first position in the ranking of clubs of the Brazilian Football Confederation

THE Flamengo is the leader of National Club Ranking 2022 gives CBF. The Brazilian Football Confederation published, this Thursday (16), its annual ranking of clubs, which is once again led by Rubro-negro.

The National Club Ranking establishes a technical classification among 236 clubs in Brazilian football, based on the teams’ recent performance in national and international competitions. champion of Kia 2021 Super Cup, Flamengo maintained its lead in the ranking, with 17,054 points. Second place in 2021, the palm trees, which won the CONMEBOL Libertadores, also remained in the same position.

Third place is occupied by Atlético-MG, the country’s greatest champion in 2021. After winning the Brasileirão Assaí and the Intelbras Cup in Brazil, Galo jumped from ninth place, in 2021, to third place, with 14,572 points, just 12 less than Palmeiras.



Atlético-MG was champion of the Brasileirão Assaí in 2021 and rose six positions in the ranking

Credits: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF



Another club to take a leap in the ranking was the strength. Classified for CONMEBOL Libertadores for the first time in its history, Leão finished the Brasileirão Assaí in the G-4, reached the semifinals of the Copa Intelbras do Brasil and, thanks to this performance, went from 18th to 11th in the National Club Ranking .

One of the clubs that fell the most in the ranking was the International, which went from fourth to eighth in the standings. About to enter its third season playing in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, the cruise left 10th place and is now 14th. Just two years ago, in the 2020 National Club Ranking, Fox occupied fourth position.

National Ranking of Federations 2022

The CBF also released this Thursday (16) the National Ranking of Federations 2022 , which ranks state federations based on the score of their members in the National Club Ranking.

THE São Paulo Football Federation remained at the top of the Federation Ranking, followed by the Rio de Janeiro State Football Federation and the Gaucho Football Federation. The main change in the classification was made by the Ceará Football Federation, which surpassed the Goiana Football Federation and is now in seventh place in the ranking.

Top 10 of the National Club Ranking

1 – Flemish (17,054)

2 – Palm trees (14,584)

3 – Atlético-MG (14,572)

4 – Guild (14,336)

5 – Athletic (13,512)

6 – Saints (12,816)

7 – São Paulo (12,604)

8 – International (12,108)

9 – Fluminense (11,100)

10 – Corinthians (11,064)

Check the complete ranking in the attached documents below.