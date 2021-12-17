Fluminense formalizes offer for Ricardo Goulart and waits for striker

Active in the soccer market, Fluminense is gearing up to make a new signing soon. The club formalized an offer for striker Ricardo Goulart and is awaiting the striker’s return.

The relationship started two weeks ago, but the player informed that he would only negotiate when he was back in the country. Upon his arrival, President Mário Bittencourt put the proposal down on paper and is waiting. The atmosphere is one of optimism in Laranjeiras.

Preliminary talks started two weeks ago and have heated up in recent days. Informed that the former colleague of Palmeiras could arrive, Felipe Melo lobbied on his social networks.

The player has been without a club since Guangzhou Evergrande’s departure from China last month. In Chinese football since 2015, the player is interested in returning to Brazil. While he has yet to define the destination for the next season, he has been training in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo, his hometown.

Goulart started in Santo André, in 2009, and worked in Internacional and Goiás until arriving at Cruzeiro, in 2013. At Raposa, he became one of the highlights of the two-time Brazilian champion squad, in 2013 and 2014. In 2015, he moved to the Guangzhou Evergrande.

In 2019 he signed with Palmeiras on loan. The passage, however, lasted a few months and he returned to Asia. In Verdão, there were 12 games, with four goals and three assists.

Tricolor, which will compete in Libertadores next year, is looking for new names for the cast. There are hits with defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, with left-back Pineida, from Barcelona de Guayaquil, from Ecuador, and with forward Willian Bigode. In addition, there is talk by forward Cano, ex-Vasco, and Cristiano, from the Sheriff. Coach Abel Braga is back at the club.