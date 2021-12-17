For the second time, STF denies habeas corpus to the four convicts of the Kiss Case – General

Photo: Pedro Piegas (Diary)

In a new decision, the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Luiz Fux, determined that the convicts should be kept in prison, regardless of the outcome of the judgment of the 1st Criminal Chamber of the State Court of Justice (TJRS). With that, Elissandro Spohr, Mauro Hoffmann, Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos and Luciano Bonilha Leão could be released if the vote of the 1st Criminal Chamber of the State Court of Justice (TJRS) granted habeas corpus, already have the benefit suspended even before the conclusion of the vote of the judges, according to the decision of the president of the Supreme.

Before that, this Thursday afternoon, the TJ/RS’ habeas corpus trial session in the Kiss case was suspended without a definition of what would happen to the four. Two of them had already cast their votes, and the third would do so this Friday morning, when the discussion resumed. Now, regardless of the vote, the decision of the Gaucho judiciary will have no practical effect, as the Supreme Court’s decision to keep the four prisoners prevails.

THE DEFENSES

On Thursday night, the newspaper’s report sought the defenses of the four. Mário Cipriani, one of Mauro Hoffmann’s lawyers, has already taken a stand regarding the STF decision:

– We will certainly appeal to the Plenary of the STF, and possibly to the International Court. This is unbelievable. Regarding the jury, we have already appealed. On all topics, from the annulment of the judgment to the modification of the sentence.

The lawyer Gustavo Negelstein, of Luciano Bonilha Leão’s defense, informed that he will appeal the decision to take the analysis to the full of the STF, when all the ministers vote. Because of the recess, this could only be for next year. He also strongly criticized Fux’s decision:

– We live in legal uncertainty like never before. Not even the most knowledgeable in Law can predict what will happen.

Attorney Tatiana Borsa, who represents Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos, also confirmed that she will appeal the decision and is analyzing the possibilities. She was categorical in saying that the decision is “disrespectful to all Brazilians! Shame on the STF!”.

The report also sought out Elissandro Spohr’s lawyers, but awaits a return.

AVTSM

Flávio Silva, president of Association of Families of Victims and Survivors of the Tragedy of Santa Maria (AVTSM), was in favor of Fux’s decision:

– Were A very correct decision by the Public Ministry, which, feeling the risk of the decision of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul deferring the defense’s habeas corpus request, releasing the defendants, petitioned the STF again and the answer was once again fair.

THE PRISON



Marcelo and Luciano gave themselves up on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, respectively. The two are being held at the State Prison of São Vicente do Sul, a city located about 90 kilometers from Santa Maria. Elissandro is in the Canoas State Penitentiary (Pecan I), in the greater Porto Alegre region, and Mauro is in the Tijucas Regional Prison, about 55 kilometers from Florianópolis, but he can be transferred to Santa Maria.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE



After 10 days of jury in Porto Alegre, the four defendants, who were responsible for the fire, were sentenced to serve their sentence. Marcelo and Luciano were sentenced to 18 years, while Mauro was sentenced to 19 years and 6 months and Elissandro Spohr was sentenced to 22 years and 6 months.

On Friday, at the closing of the jury, judge Orlando Faccini Neto ordered the immediate arrest of the four, so that they could begin serving their sentence. However, a habeas corpus from the defense of Elissandro Spohr granted the defendant to appeal in freedom, benefit extended to the other three. Habeas corpus had a preliminary character until it was finally judged

On Tuesday, the Public Ministry filed a request with the Supreme Court (STF), asking for the revocation of habeas corpus. This Tuesday, he was impeached by decision of Minister Luiz Fux, president of the Supreme

Also on Tuesday, the arrest warrants were issued by the 1st Jury Court of Porto Alegre. Marcelo and Elissandro performed on Tuesday night, Mauro and Luciano on Thursday morning

On Thursday, three judges of the 1st Criminal Chamber of the TJ began the definitive habeas corpus. The session was closed before the end, and should continue this Friday

CONDEMNATIONS



The four defendants were convicted in a jury that lasted 10 days and ended last Friday, at Foro Central I, in Porto Alegre. See below the sentences sentenced by Judge Orlando Faccini Neto:

Elissandro Spohr – 22 years and 6 months in prison

Mauro Hoffmann – 19 years and 6 months

Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos – 18 years old

Luciano Bonilha Leão – 18 years old

THE CASE

The fire occurred on January 27, 2013, in Santa Maria. 242 people died and another 636 were injured. The judgment of the case was transferred to the District of the Capital, by decision of the 1st Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul. Initially, the relief (exchange of city) was granted to three of the four defendants – Elissandro Spohr, Mauro Hoffmann and Marcelo de Jesus. Luciano Bonilha Leão was the only one who did not show interest in the exchange (the trial was even scheduled in Santa Maria) but, after the request of the Public Ministry, the TJRS determined that he join the others.