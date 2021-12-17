Former Botafogo player dies in a hotel in downtown Rio

Former soccer player Bruno dos Santos Sá, 41, died this Thursday in a hotel room in downtown Rio. He would have been accompanied by a person when he would have been sick. A team of police officers from the 5th PD (Mem de Sá) was called and was at the scene.

The delegate Bruno Gilaberte, from the 5th DP (Mem de Sá), informed that an investigation was opened to investigate the circumstances of the death and that the person accompanying the former player will be heard at the police station. If it is confirmed that the death had a natural cause, the procedure will be terminated.

Preliminary information shows that the former player consumed a beer during the time he was staying. Despite the fact that the police found only one vitamin pill in the room where the defender died, Bruno’s body will have to undergo a toxicological test that could reveal whether the death was caused by the ingestion of any medicine or stimulant.

Bruno Sa
Bruno Sá Photo: Reproduction

According to the website “O Gol”, Bruno was revealed by Botafogo (RJ) and played professionally for América (RJ), Lajeadense (RS), Guarani V. Aires (RS), Aimoré (RS) and Ceres (RJ), where he ended his career in 2014. Lately, he participated in friendlies of the master category.

Last Saturday, the 11th, Bruno participated in a festive football match at Nilton Santos Stadium. The event brought together former Botafogo players who split into two teams, captained by former club strikers Túlio Maravilha and Loco Abreu.

This Thursday afternoon, the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj) confirmed that Bruno dos Santos Sá worked as a security guard at the Legislative House.

