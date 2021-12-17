Former CEO fired for misconduct to pay $100m to McDonald’s

Yadunandan Singh

McDonald’s settled a lawsuit with former CEO Steve Easterbrook, forcing the demoralized executive to pay his $100 million-plus severance package.

Easterbrook was fired in 2019 after the fast food giant’s board ruled he violated company policy by demonstrating “unsatisfactory judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee.”

In August 2020, McDonald’s filed a lawsuit against Easterbrook for lying to the board about the extent of his relationship with female employees.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission last Thursday, McDonald’s criticized Easterbrook for his “misconduct, lies and efforts to impede investigations into his actions” and that the settlement is the best course. Next.

“This deal holds Steve Easterbrook responsible for his obvious misconduct, including the way he exploited his position as CEO,” said Enrique Hernandez Jr., chairman of McDonald’s board of directors, in the lawsuit.

“The resolution avoids a lengthy court process and allows us to move forward.”

Easterbrook admitted in the SEC lawsuit that he “has at times failed to uphold McDonald’s values ​​and to fulfill certain responsibilities as the company’s leader.” He also apologized to the board, former co-workers and the company’s franchisees and suppliers.

The total value of its severance package is $105 million in cash and equity – the exact split between each is unclear.

The McDonald’s lawsuit claims the company was informed of other Easterbrook relationships with female employees in July, and opened a new investigation that found evidence of three sexual relationships.

Evidence of these relationships, according to the lawsuit, came in the form of “dozens of nude, partially nude or sexually explicit photos and videos of various women,” including photos of the three female employees.

Easterbrook allegedly attached the images to emails he sent from his work to his personal account.

