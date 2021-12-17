Former CEO will pay BRL 598m after prosecution for sex with colleagues

Former McDonald’s fast food chain CEO Steve Easterbrook, fired for violating company policies by having romantic relationships and having sex with female employees, decided to pay $105 million (about R$598.2 million) in cash and stock. to end the lawsuit filed by the company against him in august 2020. THE british, aged 54, apologized for the behaviorwhich caused his resignation in 2019.

According to Bloomberg, McDonald’s explained that the amount that will be returned by the former CEO, who was in office between 2015 and 2019, would be equivalent to the loss he would have when he was fired for cause due to breach of company protocols.

Fast food chain president Rick Hernandez and other board members had already been criticized by shareholders for agreeing to pay the former CEO’s labor rights on his departure from the company and then, in 2020, denounce him. justice for behavior. Critics pointed out that McDonald’s opened a lawsuit in an attempt to recover the money previously paid to Easterbrook, worth around $42 million at the time of the layoff.

Last year, McDonald’s accused Easterbrook of lying about the case and destroying evidence of his involvement with female employees. However, other evidence was found during the polls, such as explicit photos and videos of an employee, which the former McDonald’s CEO sent from her corporate email account to her personal one.

The company denied the shareholders’ allegations and claimed that it would not have signed a deal for Easterbrook’s departure if it had known of these allegations.

The company and the former CEO

In a statement sent by the company yesterday, Easterbrook declared that “During my tenure as CEO, I failed at times to uphold McDonald’s values ​​and fulfill some of my responsibilities as a leader of the company.” And he added: “I apologize to my former co-workers, the board and the company’s franchisees and suppliers for this.”

In a memo obtained by Bloomberg, Hernandez — re-elected to the position in May — reportedly told employees that the decision of the former CEO helped to ensure that the legal process did not take many years and that the complaint against Easterbrook was made by a worker who “had the courage to speak openly” about the case.

“Even as we go forward, there are lessons that must not be forgotten, including the importance of continuing to foster a culture where people are expected to speak up in response to wrongdoing,” Hernandez said.

*With information from Ansa and Efe