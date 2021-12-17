Former defender do Remo is found dead in a hotel in Rio de Janeiro | rowing

Former player Bruno Sá, who played in Remo in 2009, was found dead this Thursday afternoon (16) in a hotel in downtown Rio de Janeiro. According to the Rio police, an inquiry was opened to investigate the case. An exam must be done to identify the causes of death.
According to information from the hotel where the player was staying, he had consumed alcohol during the time he was staying. Although the police found only one vitamin pill in the room where the defender died, Bruno’s body will have to undergo a toxicological test. If natural death is confirmed, the procedure will be terminated.
Bruno Sá played for Remo in 2009, when he served as a defender for the team led by coach Flávio Campos. Wearing the Leão Azul shirt, Bruno competed in the Campeonato Paraense and Copa do Brasil.
Besides Remo, Bruno played for Botafogo (RJ), América (RJ), Lajeadense (RS), Guarani V. Aires (RS), Aimoré (RS) and Ceres (RJ), where he ended his career in 2014. Lately, he participated in friendlies of the master category.
Last Saturday, the 11th, Bruno participated in a festive football match at Nilton Santos Stadium. The event brought together former Botafogo players who split into two teams, captained by former club strikers Túlio Maravilha and Loco Abreu.