Former McDonald’s CEO, fired for sex with subordinate, to return $105 million to close lawsuit

NEW YORK – Steve Easterbrook, the former McDonald’s CEO who was fired for having sex with an employee, has agreed to return $105 million in cash and stock to settle a fast-food chain lawsuit.

The amount represents the damages Easterbrook would have lost if he had talked about his actions and been fired for cause, the Chicago-based company said. He also apologized for the behavior that led to his dismissal in 2019.

“During my tenure as CEO, I have sometimes failed to uphold McDonald’s values ​​and fulfill some of my responsibilities as a leader of the company,” he said in a statement distributed by the company on Thursday. “I apologize to my former co-workers, the board and the company’s franchisees and suppliers for this.”

The process allows McDonald’s to close a painful chapter and prevent legal proceedings from dragging out, company president Rick Hernandez told employees and franchisees in a memo seen by Bloomberg.

The council initially became aware of the situation because one worker “had the courage to speak out openly,” he said.

“Even as we go forward, there are lessons that must not be forgotten, including the importance of continuing to foster a culture where people are expected to respond in response to wrongdoing,” Hernandez said.

Some shareholders criticized Hernandez and other board members for paying Easterbrook’s damages, filing a lawsuit to recover it after concluding they were misled about the extent of Easterbrook’s misbehavior.

Shortly after the layoff, an anonymous informant made a new allegation: Eastbrook had a sexual relationship with another McDonald’s employee while running the company. The information led to a new internal investigation into the former CEO’s conduct.

While leaving a tarnished legacy at McDonald’s during his four-and-a-half-year tenure, Easterbrook pushed the technological changes, mobile ordering and delivery services that helped the company weather the pandemic when stores were forced to shut down stores. .

Under current CEO Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s has made changes to improve its corporate culture, including linking executive pay to diversity and implementing anti-harassment training in its stores.

In the midst of his effort to restore the company’s image, Kempczinski sparked a new stir this year with the release of a private text message in which he appeared to lay blame on the parents of two children killed in Chicago-area shootings. He apologized.

On Thursday, McDonald’s said it bought the 13 restaurants owned by former Major League baseball player Herb Washington for $33.5 million in exchange for its agreement to end a lawsuit alleging racial prejudice.

Washington claimed that the company purposely referred him to stores in poor, predominantly black neighborhoods, knowing they would be less profitable than those in wealthier communities.

McDonald’s said the purchase price for Washington stores “is no more than what we consider a fair price for the value of restaurants,” and the court did not find the company violated any law.

“Discrimination has no place at McDonald’s,” the company said via email. “While we were confident in the strength of our case, this resolution aligns with McDonald’s values ​​and allows us to continue to focus on our commitments to the communities we serve.”