Fortaleza announces defender Brayan Ceballos | strength

Fortaleza announced the player Brayan Ceballos this Thursday (16), for the 2022 season. Brayan Ceballos, who was on Deportes Quindío-COL’s team and with passage in the Colombian Under-20 team, arrives as Fortaleza’s second reinforcement for the 2022 season.

– A right-handed defender whose strengths are very good offensive and defensive air play. He is fast and has a very good ability to recompose and in one against one defensively. He is an athlete who is part of the Colombian Under-20 team. It was being monitored by European and North American football. It will contribute to Fortaleza, raise the level of dynamics for our defensive sector and will certainly help us a lot – commented the vice president, Alex Santiago.

The defender signed permanently with Leão do Pici until December 31, 2024. The club acquired 60% of the athlete’s pass.

The 20-year-old player played for three seasons on the Quindío-COL team, where, this year, he participated in the main Colombian competition, BetPlay Dimayor. In the league, he defended Deportes Quindío in 32 games, between Tornéo Finalización, the first division, and Apertura, the second division.

Before, Fortaleza announced on Tuesday (14) the hiring of Ecuadorian player Anthony Landázuri. The player acts as defender and right-back and was at Independiente del Valle. Anthony Landázuri signed a contract until the end of 2023, with 60% of the economic rights acquired by the Ceará team.

Brayan Ceballos, born in the city of Santiago de Cali-COL, acts as central defender, being another player to reach the Tricolor de Aço with a passage in the national team of the country. In addition to Quindío, the defender has played at Universitario Popayán-COL.

Name: Brayan Andrés Ceballos Jiménez

Date of birth: 05/24/2001 (20 years old)

Place of Birth: Cali, Colombia

Clubs: Universitario Popayán/COL and Quindío/COL