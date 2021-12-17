Four cities in Baixada Santista register problems in SUS digital services after hacker attack | More health

Four cities in the Baixada Santista, on the coast of São Paulo, reported problems to the g1 to perform some services that depend on digital platforms linked to the Ministry of Health. The occurrences were reported after ConnectSUS, the Ministry of Health’s platform, and several other Federal Government agencies were targets of hacker attacks.

As explained by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, the forecast for the normalization of services was until last Tuesday (14), however, this Thursday (16), municipalities continue to have problems.

Among the difficulties presented, the cities cite slowness in the system, problems accessing patient data and inability to schedule appointments, exams and issue the Unified Health System (SUS) card. However, some city halls that reported the problems to the federal government claim that the folder clarified that even this Thursday, the oscillations would be remedied.

Population data will not be lost, says Queiroga about hacker attack on ConnectSUS and Ministry of Health website

In Saint Vincent, it was verified slow insertion, monitoring of patient appointments and other services and systems, such as Mais Médicos, E-SUS and the National Regulation System (Sisreg), which is an online information system provided by the Department of Informatics of SUS (DataSUS) for the management and operation of regulation centers. To the g1, the city explained that the affected programs are being gradually resumed.

The City Hall of Big beach he said that he has had no difficulty in scheduling appointments and exams, as the city uses its own production management system. However, in order to consult the Ministry of Health’s database, it has been difficult, for example, to make the SUS card.

the municipality of Guaruja identified the ineffectiveness of the system since last Saturday (11) and came to trigger the Department of Regulation of the Ministry of Health. The Municipal Health Department received information that the systems would return to normal on Thursday. THE g1 questioned which instabilities were recorded, but the administration did not detail.

The City Hall of Itanhaém it is also facing problems in some platforms of the Ministry of Health, such as the Information System of the National Immunization Program (SIPNI), which gathers vaccination data from across the country, and the “e-SUS notify”, which helps the Surveillance Epidemiological in the identification and monitoring of Covid-19 cases. The city still has difficulties to schedule exams and issue the SUS card.

the cities of Bertioga, Peruibe and Mongagua they said they have no problems in the systems linked to the Ministry of Health, however, Mongaguá identified instability in the National Center for Space Studies (CNES), Auxílio Brasil, and all the mechanisms linked to the E-Manager platform.

THE g1 tried to contact the city halls of saints and Cubatao, and with the Ministry of Health, but until the publication of this report, there were no responses.