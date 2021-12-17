Four municipal secretaries have flu symptoms and are removed

Four city secretaries have flu-like symptoms and are therefore working from home this week. Salvador is experiencing an outbreak of the flu and has registered 147 cases of the disease.

At home office: Renata Vidal, from the Communication Department (Secom), Fábio Mota, from the Culture and Tourism Department (Secult), Luciano Sandes, from the City Maintenance Department (Seman) and Giovanna Victer, from the Finance Department ( Sefaz).

On Friday (17), the Pau Miúdo flu will reopen and Mayor Bruno Reis announced that he will open new units to meet the demand of people with flu-like symptoms. “I’m going to announce, tomorrow, the opening of other colds, but there is a very high demand in the system because of the rapid increase in cases. Anyone with mild symptoms should go to basic health units,” he said, during the delivery of one unit, in Lobato, on this farm (16).

H3N2 Outbreak

Salvador registered 38 more cases of H3N2 influenza in the last 24 hours. With that, the number of reported flu occurrences in the city rises to 147 in 2021. Of this total, 144 cases are of the H3N2 subtype and were registered between the end of November and the beginning of December.

This Wednesday (15), the capital of Bahia recorded the first death by H3N2 this year. An 80-year-old elderly woman who was admitted to a private hospital in the city died from complications caused by the flu virus.