Free PrEP is released to UBS and private medicine throughout Brazil – 12/17/2021

If there’s one topic I love to write about in this column, it’s Brazil’s advances in fighting HIV. And this week the Brazilian population received a Christmas present. In its latest information note, the Ministry of Health has greatly expanded access to PrEP (HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis) throughout Brazil.

From now on, the free dispensing of PrEP pills is authorized for people who have indicated their use anywhere in Brazil, upon prescription by a health professional, regardless of whether their monitoring is carried out in the public or private system. of health.

PrEP has been available in the SUS (Unified Health System) since the beginning of 2018. Initially, the pills were only distributed free of charge to those patients who were followed up in the SUS’s PrEP services.

In July 2021, the Ministry of Health started a pilot project to evaluate the dispensing of PrEP through the prescription of professionals also from the private health network, similarly to what already happens with the antiretroviral treatment of people living with HIV in the parents. The states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Bahia, Pernambuco and Amazonas participated in this pilot, as well as the Federal District.

With the preliminary analysis of the data from this pilot, technicians from the Ministry of Health concluded that this expansion of access to PrEP is perfectly feasible and can be accommodated to the existing flows of pharmacies. So this type of service has now been extended to all other states in the country.

The Christmas present doesn’t end there. The Ministry of Health now also allows that, in addition to the physician, any properly trained health professional, nurse or pharmacist, can provide PrEP user care and prescribe medication. Including those who work in Basic Health Units (UBS).

According to Ana Cristina Garcia Ferreira, General Coordinator for HIV/AIDS and Viral Hepatitis Surveillance at the Ministry of Health, the inclusion of UBSs in this stage of expansion is important for PrEP to reach the country’s most vulnerable populations, which do not always go specialized HIV/AIDS services.

Regardless of where the user is seen, all provisions of the Ministry of Health’s Clinical Protocol and Therapeutic Guidelines for PrEP must be followed, including a requirement for a negative HIV test prior to each PrEP pill withdrawal. This measure aims to prevent a person already infected with HIV from taking PrEP, when in fact they should be using antiretroviral treatment for their virus.

In the official letter sent to all state and municipal HIV coordinators in the country, the Ministry of Health also emphasizes that the documents required for the dispensing of PrEP can be completed digitally and signed electronically, and must therefore be accepted by pharmacies in the same way as documents validated in a traditional way with signature and stamp.

Finally, recalling the difficulties faced in the state of São Paulo to expand access to PrEP, I think it is now necessary to start a longitudinal work of convincing and training health professionals in the units involved, so that everyone can act as facilitators of combined prevention, and not as obstacles.

Congratulations on the initiative, Ministry of Health. This is an important step for Brazil to finally control the HIV/AIDS epidemic.