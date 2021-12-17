From the trigger to volatility: how was Nubank’s first week on the NY Exchange and B3

(Image: Playback/ Facebook/ Nubank)

After the first days of the debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), shares of Nubank (NYSE:NU) have faced high volatility. In the opening session, last Thursday (9) the shares jumped 14.8% – after reaching a rise of more than 30% at the beginning of trading -, in the following, its shares in the US and its receipts of BDRs (NUBR33 ) at B3 went through ups and downs, showing strong asset volatility. However, they still ended the first week of trading on the positive side.

After being priced at US$9 in its initial public offering (IPO), its shares closed last Thursday’s session at US$10 on the New York Stock Exchange, taking its investors to a gain of about 11% in its first week of operation.

Its BDRs ended the first week of trading at R$9.49, or a 13.52% increase over the IPO price. However, some days were very low for NUBR33 papers, such as the 13th and 14th, when they dropped 7.39% and 13.15% respectively.

Check out the performance of assets by date below:

NUBR33 BDRs:

Day 12/09 12/10 12/13 12/14 12/15 12/16 Variation +20.10% +14.54% -7.39% -13.15% +3.14% -0.52% closing price BRL 10.04 BRL 11.50 BRL 10.65 BRL 9.25 BRL 9.54 BRL 9.49

UN Actions in New York:

Day 12/09 12/10 12/13 12/14 12/15 12/16 Variation +14.77% +14.71% -8.78% -8.23% +0.91% -0.10% closing price $10.33 US$ 11.85 $10.81 $9.92 US$ 10.01 $10.00

Even if those who entered the IPO are still in profit, why so much fluctuation in stock prices?

For Felipe Garkalns, head of Private Banking at MyCap, the bank’s IPO was very successful. However, he believes that the date was not very favorable for the debut.

“About the Federal Reserve meeting, investors were wary of the announcement of tougher measures, such as a tapering heavier or anticipated interest rate increase. This led to a strong speculative movement of shares at the launch, but, shortly thereafter, the volume of sales was large, precisely because of the expectation of the Fed’s positioning,” he said.

For Danielle Lopes, a partner at Nord Research, Nubank shares are not necessarily suffering because of fundamentals. According to her, what happens is that the demand for IPOs was already very low.

“In this context, technology companies tend to suffer as they constantly need capitalization. This also makes the market wonder if Nubank will be able to continue reinventing itself and start generating profits”, concludes Danielle.

According to Sidney Lima, an analyst at Top Gain, the euphoria of the market was already expected when Nubank went public. “Shares rose a lot mainly because of the bank’s strong base of natural persons, formed especially by the younger public. This increase was also driven by the institution’s own strategic marketing moves,” he added.

Fabrício Gonçalvez, CEO of Box Asset Management, adds that high volatility and liquidity tend to fall over the course of trading sessions. And puts it in context: “Nubank placed its IPO in the highest price range. In the first trading session, shares reached a peak of US$ 12.24, an increase of 36%, but after that the volume has already decreased a lot”, he said.

General market downturn

Gonçalvez also points out that, on Monday (3rd day of trading of the bank’s shares), the stock market, in a consolidated manner, fell. “Of course, that drop also hit Nubank shares.”

According to him, even if the shares have followed later, throughout the week, “this is no reason to panic”, since it is normal, at the beginning of trading on the stock exchange, for a lot of liquidity and a lot of volatility to occur.

“From now on, the trend is that liquidity will decrease and, automatically, so will volatility. Therefore, there is no reason to panic, as this is a normal market movement. Whoever entered the IPO is still profiting”, concludes the CEO of Box Asset.

Action above price

According to Top Gain, in addition to the normal euphoria of the market at these times, the bank’s shares fell because they were priced above the valuation, according to the evaluation of market professionals.

“Compared to its peers in the technology sector, or companies in the financial sector, the share/BDR of Nubank had a debut with the price well above what it is really worth”, he said.

In addition, he added, it was expected that there would be “an arm wrestling between the individual, pushing this price up, against the institutional one, forcing the fall of the paper”.

“And, normally, who tends to win disputes like this is the institutional investor”, pondered the analyst Sidney Lima.

