Full Access: delay generated ‘strike’, ‘anticipated bug’, president of Botafogo angry and threat from players not to take the field

The seventh episode of “Full access“, which is already available on the Globoplay + Channels and airs at 11pm this Friday on SportTV, shows important background on the financial part of the Botafogo. Very interesting details are displayed, such as payment of animal in advance, irritation of Durcesio Mello and even a threat made by Kanu on behalf of players not to enter the field without receiving.

Before the game with Brusque, the president Durcesio Mello receives, along with the football director Edward Freeland, the defenders joel carli and Kanu.

– The most important thing we have to have is salary on time. I hate paying late wages. I have several companies and I have never been late with my salary. It fucked me up, I got overdraft, I always paid my salary, I always paid my salary on time, ok? And the least, you worked, you have to get paid. I said things because they were the trend and it didn’t happen. So you can leave tomorrow. I’m pretty sure you can leave tomorrow, but I can’t guess,” said Durcesio.

However, the payment did not come out. Even so, Botafogo went to the field and beat Brusque by 3-0, at Nilton Santos, by Serie B. At the end of the game, Carli charged in the locker room.

– Congratulations. This group is really fucked up, man… It’s really easy to work here. We were waiting for a salary until the last minute. It’s a very uncomfortable thing. We waited once, twice, three times… I understand, president. You are so fucking good people, we like you so much. But we need to clean up the house – Carli charges.

– I am very embarrassed by what is happening. The money is there, the Public Ministry has already approved it, I won’t say anything else, it can be tomorrow or in three days, the image right. This group is so awesome that I’m going to pay tomorrow for today’s game and for the game against Goiás, regardless of the result, if they’re going to win. I trust you so much that you’ll win the game with Goiás. It’s not to ease anything, it’s because you deserve it, you’re fucking awesome. Thank you very much – answers Durcesio.

In another scene, it is shown that the players announced “strike” of interviews as a protest for the three-month delay of image rights, which made the board angry.

– The (CEO) Jorge (Braga) he told me: ‘Durcesio, if you need me, I’ll pay you the good money I have here. I’ll pay the sub judice if it doesn’t come out by Monday.’ So you can guarantee them. I’m mad at these players. Now it has changed. Oh no fuck, I do everything for these guys. Go take a shower – complained Durcesio.

Finally, there was a meeting with cast leaders like Carli, Chay, kitten, Gilvan, Kanu, Rafael, Rafael Moura and Ricardo. The players threatened not to play against Confiança.

carli – A personal question, have you ever worked with three months of back pay?

Durcesio – No.

Carli – It’s hard, president. It’s difficult.

Durcesio – I know that.

Carli – So, when you get p… It’s very difficult for us too. Do you have pressure? And we have to go out there and do our work.

Kanu – President, look, I don’t think you can confuse respect. Everyone respects you, everyone knows how much you are a winner. And, after the game, if it doesn’t have at least a month, we don’t play the next game.

Durcesio – What I can tell you is this: I’ll try today, but I won’t promise today, but Monday…

Gilvan – Without fail.

Durcesio – There is no shortage. I’m talking eye to eye to you. I’ll put it out of my pocket to pay if it doesn’t come out on Monday (October 25th).