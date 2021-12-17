Fusion creates the world’s health giant

Today we will comment on the business combination between Hapvida (HAPV3) and Grupo NotreDame Intermédica (GNDI3), in addition to new acquisitions of Camil (CAML3).

UOL has an exclusive area for those who want to invest their money safely and profit more than just saving money. Meet!

Check out the analysis by Felipe Bevilacqua, analyst and founding partner of the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento. Every day, Bevilacqua brings news and analysis from publicly traded companies so you can make the best investment decisions. This content is exclusive to UOL subscribers.

Creation of new giant in the health sector approved

The Hapvida (HAPV3) informed that the General Superintendence of Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) approved the business combination between Hapvida and Grupo NotreDame Intermedic (GNDI3), no restrictions.

The operation now waits 15 days for any Cade’s court minister to request or not a more in-depth analysis. If this analysis is not requested, the deal will be automatically approved.

With the guarantee, Hapvida will incorporate the shares of Intermedic, creating one of the largest healthcare companies in the world. Adding the numbers of the two companies, the new company will have almost 8,000 beds, 9.5 million lives in health plans, 7.2 million in dental plans, in addition to a combined revenue of R$ 28.5 billion.

The news was well received by the market, since the approval takes place after two months of analysis by the superintendence and a signal from Cade that the operation was complex and required an in-depth analysis of its effects on the market. Hapvida and Intermedic reacted with gains of, respectively, 1.58% and 3.17% in B3 on Thursday (16). The Ibovespa rose 0.83% to 108,326 points.

We see the merger very positively for the new company, which will become a giant in the sector and in search of greater consolidation in the market, which today is highly dispersed. We also see great synergies to be obtained from the merger, with the sharing of expenses, in addition to tax synergies and greater sales of plans in the network of the Intermedic.

The major players in the sector have been seeking consolidation, capitalizing on numerous acquisitions, such as the Chain Ache (RDOR3), Mater Dei (MATD3), kora (KRSA3), Dasa (DASA3) and Qualicorp (QUAL3). Cade even authorized the increase in the participation of Rede D’Or in Qualicorp. Thus, we expect an increase in new acquisitions, increasing the amount paid in operations.

Camil buys two coffee companies

THE camil announced the purchase of two coffee companies, Café Bom Dia and Agro coffee, which join the Seleta brand, which had previously been acquired by the company.

The value of the transactions was BRL 63 million, BRL 62 million for 97% of the Café Bom Dia operation and BRL 1 million for 90% of Agro coffee. THE camil it did not disclose the numbers of the acquired companies, but it is noteworthy that Café Bom Dia is currently under judicial reorganization, which suggests that the purchase was made at a significant discount.

Café Bom Dia has been operating in the coffee sector since 1895, holding today the Bom Dia and Sul de Minas brands. The industrial plant is located in Varginha (MG), with a production capacity of approximately 40 thousand tons per year, and will allow the company to operate under the Seleto and União (sugar) brands. Agro Coffee, in turn, operates in the trade, import and export of coffee.

The purchases open an important avenue for Camil in the coffee segment, which is now able to operationalize the Seleta brand. It is noteworthy that the company had not yet defined how it would start operating with the new brand. In addition, the purchase of Café Bom Dia brings the expertise of a company that has been operating in the sector for 120 years, something very relevant, even if the company is in judicial recovery.

Brazil is the second largest coffee consumer market in the world, with a per capita consumption in 2020 of 4.8 kg and a turnover of R$ 10.3 billion per year. The sector is very fragmented, 82% made up of small and micro-enterprises.

In addition, Agro Coffee, which is currently a small company, by being incorporated by a giant like Camil, has the possibility of increasing its operation quickly, bringing together Camil’s expertise in operating with commodities and the coffee brands that deal with the product itself.

Camil’s shares closed on Thursday (16) up 3.72%, quoted at R$ 10.31.