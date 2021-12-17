Fux invalidates any decision of the TJ-RS and prohibits the release of defendants

Due to the possibility of “inadmissible inversion of instance”, the president of the Federal Supreme Court, Minister Luiz Fux, ruled out any collegiate decision of the Court of Justice that could be favorable to the defendants in the case of the nightclub Kiss.

In practice, the president, having decided to revoke a Habeas Corpus monocratically granted by the judge, and because his decision is only appealable in the STF, invalidated the judgment of the request by the TJ of Rio Grande do Sul and by the Superior Court of Justice.

The defendants in the case were convicted by the Jury Court of murder and attempted murder for the 242 deaths and more than 600 injuries caused by the fire at the nightclub Kiss, in Santa Maria (RS), in the early morning hours of January 27, 2013.

Judge José Manuel Martinez Lucas, of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul, had granted an injunction in Habeas Corpus to prevent the first-degree judge from ordering the immediate arrest of the four defendants.

The 1st Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul, on Thursday, began to judge the merits of the HC granted by Lucas. There were two votes for granting the order, and one judge has yet to manifest himself.

However, prior to this trial, Fux had overturned the monocratic decision and ordered the arrest shortly after the Jury Court decision, in case of suspension of the injunction.

For experts, the decision is illegal. Fux could not have suspended the preliminary injunction against Habeas Corpus. Fux’s decision is based on Law 8.437/1992, which provides for the granting of precautionary measures against acts of the Public Power, but which was never thought for the criminal scope, as pointed out Lenio Streck.

The lawyer Pierpaolo Bottini it also maintains that the case should have followed formal instances: the TJ-RS had not yet judged the case, nor the STJ.

Alberto Toron highlights the irony that the Supreme has drafted (and applies) Precedent 691, which removes the competence to hear HC against an injunction denied in another higher court, but allows admitting a matter not yet judged in the court of origin or by the STJ.

Now, even if the TJ-RS collegiate decides, as it was going to decide, that the Habeas Corpus should be granted, Fux’s new decision renders this result ineffective.

“No decision of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio Grande do Sul, even when judging the merits of the habeas corpus, would have the power to suspend, directly or indirectly, the effects of the suspensive decision rendered by the Federal Supreme Court, under penalty inadmissible inversion of instances”, stated Fux in the decision.

To decide, the minister invokes paragraphs 8 and 9 of article 4 of Law 8.437/1992. Article 4 says that “it is incumbent upon the president of the court, who is responsible for the knowledge of the respective appeal, to suspend, in a reasoned order, the execution of the injunction in the actions filed against the Public Power or its agents, at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office or the interested public legal entity, in case of manifest public interest or flagrant illegitimacy, and to avoid serious damage to public order, health, safety and economy”.

Click here to read the decision

SLS 1.504