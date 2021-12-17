Fux says STF valued science and was targeted by threats in 2021

BRASILIA – In the last session before the end-of-year recess, the president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, did not name names, but sent some messages to the federal government. Fux highlighted decisions taken throughout the year, especially those related to the pandemic, in which, according to him, the Court valued science and rejected denial. He also highlighted that democratic institutions were threatened in 2021.

Throughout the year, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) carried out a series of attacks on the STF and on ministers, opening a crisis with the Judiciary. And, during the confrontation with Covid-19, Bolsonaro several times minimized the severity of the pandemic, and raised suspicions about effective measures to combat the coronavirus, such as the use of masks and vaccines.

As an example of a decision related to the pandemic, Fux cited the one that recognized the mandatory vaccination against Covid-19. He also said that the pandemic is not over yet and that, even with the return of face-to-face work, it is necessary to continue taking precautions and protective measures.

— In this bundle of new possibilities, our joy at being able to return, with prudence, to our personal life is immense, even if our smiles still need to be hidden behind our masks. Despite this, it is worth remembering that the pandemic is not yet over. In respect for the lives of our parents, grandparents, children, friends and fellow citizens, we must follow all technical recommendations to avoid further losses – Fux said, adding:

— In the second year of the pandemic, this Supreme Court once again prioritized processes aimed at saving lives and ensuring the health of Brazilians, always valuing science and rejecting denial.

Fux also mentioned threats suffered by the STF, but recalled that even so the Court continued to defend democracy and the Constitution.

“Over the past year, this Supreme Court and the Judiciary as a whole have also faced rhetorical threats, which were fought with the unity and cohesion of their ministers, and real threats, faced with firm positions and courageous decisions by this Court,” he said. Flow

According to him, just as the STF sided with Brazilian citizens, citizens also sided with the court in “the most stormy moments”, when there were harshest threats to democratic institutions.

— After a challenging year, democracy won, as it convinced Brazilians of its importance for the exercise of our freedoms and equality. In the same tone, the Federal Supreme Court remained proud and firm in defending the Constitution and democratic institutions.

The president of the STF also praised the work of the press as “an essential pillar of our democratic society”. He also thanked all the ministers and welcomed the new STF minister, André Mendonça, whom he called “new collaborator”. Mendonça took office on Thursday after being nominated by President Jair Bolsonaro and having his name approved by the Senate.

— I thank you for your dedication and unity in the turbulent times we have been through throughout 2021, as well as for your company and for the partnership of Your Excellencies with this presidency. Above all, the year 2021 demonstrated that the Supreme Court, when it has to face attacks on democracy, democratic institutions and the Republic, is not “eleven islands”, it represents a cohesive court – said Fux.

He also cited the number of decisions taken in 2021. There were almost 96,000, most of them, almost 81,000, individual decisions by ministers and the rest taken in a collegiate manner. The vast majority of the more than 15 thousand collegiate decisions took place in the virtual environment, in which ministers vote through the electronic system of the Court, without having to meet.

Minister Ricardo Lewandowski also spoke, said that it was a difficult year due to the pandemic and mentioned the 2022 elections. The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) will be chaired by Minister Edson Fachin between February and August, and, thereafter, by Alexandre de Moraes. The two are also part of the STF.

“We’re going to have to face a fresh start.” We’re going to have to relearn this not so brave new world. In addition to the difficulties posed by the pandemic, which was not entirely resolved, we will have general elections that are quite disputed and that will happily be coordinated by the firm hand, at first, of Edson Fachin and then of Alexandre de Moraes. It’s not easy starting over, but sometimes there’s no other way to survive,” Lewandowski said.