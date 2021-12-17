Galo, América and more 45: Copa Libertadores 2022 meets all classified clubs – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Conmebol/Twitter/Disclosure



The 47 clubs that will compete in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores are already defined. With the conclusion of another phase of the Colombian Championship, the two remaining places were filled. Among the Brazilian clubs, Palmeiras (current champion), Atlético, Flamengo, Athletico-PR, Fortaleza, Corinthians, Red Bull Bragantino are classified for the group stage. The competition will start on February 23, with the final scheduled for October 29, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

This Thursday, Conmebol promises to release its updated ranking after the 2021 season, adding up the performance of the clubs in the Copa Libertadores and in the Sudamericana. The ranking will define the division of clubs into pots for the draws. The matches of the previous phases of the Libertadores will already be known on Monday, December 20th, and three champions will be able to cross the paths of América and Fluminense: Estudiantes de La Plata, Olímpia and Atlético Nacional.

The draw that will define the Libertadores groups will only take place on March 23, after the conclusion of the previous phases of the continental tournament. On the same date, the groups of the Copa Sudamericana will be known.

Check out the classifieds for Libertadores da América:

First phase

Six teams face off in knockout duels: Bolívar (Bolivia), Barcelona (Ecuador), Olímpia (Paraguay), Universidad César Vallejo (Peru), Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay) and Deportivo Lara (Venezuela).

Second level

In the second stage of the Libertadores preliminary phase, the three classified from the previous phase will join the following teams: Estudiantes (Argentina), The Strongest (Bolivia), Fluminense, América (Brazil), Audax Italiano, Everton (Chile), Atlético Nacional ( Colombia), Universidad Católica (Ecuador), Guaraní (Paraguay), Universitário (Peru), Plaza Colonia (Uruguay) and Monagas (Venezuela).

After the performance of the clashes, eight teams advance to the third phase, in which new knockout duels will be held to determine the last four teams in the group stage. Colombians Deportivo Cali and Millonarios have already qualified for the tournament, but what stage they will enter remains to be defined.

Group stage

In the group stage, teams will be divided into eight groups with four teams in each. The two best advance to the round of 16. See the classifieds for each country:

Brazil: Palmeiras, Atlético, Athletico-PR, Flamengo, Fortaleza, Corinthians and Red Bull Bragantino

Argentina: Colón, River Plate, Boca Juniors, Vélez Sarsfield and Talleres

Bolivar: Independiente Petrolero and Always Ready

Chile: Catholic University and Colo-Colo

Colombia: Deportes Tolima and Atlético Nacional

Ecuador – Emelec and Independiente del Valle

Paraguay: Cerro Porteño and Libertad

Peru: Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal

Uruguay: Nacional and Peñarol

Venezuela: Deportivo Tachira and Caracas

