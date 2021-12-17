Gasoline price could drop nearly 6% in 2022, says ValeCard

The Brazilian who can no longer bear to pay so dearly in the Gasoline may have a good surprise in 2022. According to a survey company of fleet management solutions ValeCard, the price of a liter of fuel should fall 5.94% until March of next year, reaching R$ 6.18.

Read more: Will beef prices rise after China imports again?

If this actually happens, gasoline may reach its lowest value of the year, as prices are expected to rise again in April. For September, the price is expected to come close to the current one, of R$ 6.55 per liter.

Gasoline price in 2022

Check out the chart with ValeCard’s estimates for the next year:

Next year will be marked by a more stable market compared to 2021, which is the reason for the drop in the value of gasoline in the first quarter, believes José Geraldo Ortigosa, CEO of ValeCard.

“In addition to the macroeconomic balance for the beginning of 2022, our projection took into account the forecast of the dollar and the formation of the fuel price for the month of January, surveys carried out by the Central Bank and Petrobras, respectively”, he says.

Ortigosa assesses that the real should continue its devaluation trajectory against the dollar, with a sharper drop as of the second quarter. He recalls that the price of a barrel of oil is quoted in the US currency, which directly impacts the price of fuel that reaches the consumer.