Gasoline reduction announced by Petrobras will not be practiced by the Mataripe Refinery in Bahia

Sindicombustíveis Bahia reported on Wednesday (15) what many feared. The company Acelen, which took over the management of the Mataripe Refinery, formerly the Landulpho Alves/RLAM Refinery, will not practice the 3.13% reduction in the price of gasoline, announced by Petrobras, which went into effect on Wednesday (15). The decision was announced by Acelen in a statement to fuel distributors.

The reduction announced by Petrobras will only be carried out in the refineries that are still under its management. As the Bahia refinery was privatized, no longer belonging to the federal state company, the price policy of the Mataripe Refinery will be independent, which shows one of the consequences of the privatization of RLAM. “Sindicombustíveis Bahia reaffirms that it does not interfere in the market and respects free competition,” said the organization in a statement.

On the 30th, Petrobras announced the conclusion of the sale of RLAM, located in São Francisco do Conde (BA), and its associated logistical assets to the Mubadala Capital group, an investment fund in the United Arab Emirates. After fulfilling all the conditions precedent, the operation was concluded with the payment of US$ 1.8 billion (R$ 10.1 billion*) to Petrobras.

On the same day as the announcement of the completion of the sale, Sindipetro warned that the privatization of the refinery would lead to an increase in fuel prices. Sindipetro bases its position in relation to rising fuel prices in a study carried out by the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC) of Rio de Janeiro, commissioned by the Association of Fuel Distributors – Brasilcom.

The study evaluated the sale of RLAM and five other refineries that are for sale and pointed out the risk of forming regional monopolies.

RLAM, according to the researchers, is one of the state-owned refineries that has the highest potential for the formation of regional monopolies, which could further increase the prices of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas, in addition to the risk of shortages, the that will leave the consumer insecure and hostage to a private company.