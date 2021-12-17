Gave and took! PayPal withdraws R$50 coupon from accounts and users are disgusted

Yadunandan Singh

This Thursday (16), the PayPal released to its users a coupon worth BRL 50 to be used in payments until the next December 31, 2021. However, after a high repercussion on the distribution, the benefit was withdrawn from the accounts hours later.

Several users began to report on Twitter that the value offered by the company disappeared from the account without having been used. THE AllCellular confirmed the withdrawal of the R$50 coupon that had not been used in any purchase.


On Thursday night, those who try to access the promotional action link will no longer see the “Save offer” button, but instead a notice stating that “This offer is no longer available”. The PayPal coupon became a trending topic on Twitter and even affected the operation of the Nuuvem virtual store.

Offer regulation

Many customers began to question whether the company could give away the coupon and then withdraw it. However, the rules of the offer allow PayPal to modify the entire promotion at any time.

“PayPal reserves the right to withdraw the offer and/or change any part of the offer or the Terms and Conditions of the offer at any time without notice.

PayPal’s decisions on all matters relating to the offer will be final and binding,” says an excerpt of the regulation.

In this way, the withdrawal of the coupon before December 31 is within the established rules by the company for promotion. PayPal has not yet officially commented on the matter.

What motivated the withdrawal?

Apparently, a possible Abuse by customers during coupon redemption was the reason for withdrawing the value of the accounts. Information circulates on the internet that people have managed to add more than BRL 1,000 in balances on Steam by PayPal with the promotion.

Other users claimed to have created several accounts on this farm to be able to make “combos” of the R$ 50 delivered by the company. Generally, Paypal always offers coupons to its customers, but it rarely works for everyone, as it did this time.

And did you manage to spend the R$50 or lost the coupon? Tell us in the comments below!

