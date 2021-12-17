Gave and took! PayPal withdraws R$50 coupon from accounts and users are disgusted

This Thursday (16), the PayPal released to its users a coupon worth BRL 50 to be used in payments until the next December 31, 2021. However, after a high repercussion on the distribution, the benefit was withdrawn from the accounts hours later. Several users began to report on Twitter that the value offered by the company disappeared from the account without having been used. THE AllCellular confirmed the withdrawal of the R$50 coupon that had not been used in any purchase.









economy and market

30 Nov



economy and market

Nov 08

I lost the R$50 that Paypal was giving because apparently the Brazilian, who doesn’t follow the policy “because there are only criminals”, found a way to circumvent the system and get several coupons with multiple accounts. Congratulations to all of you. — Wemerson Ribeiro (@wmsribeiro) December 16, 2021

And when I go to buy an ice cream with the R$50 from PayPal, the coupon is gone. It’s not easy being an unlucky person in the middle of 2021, my friends… — Rafael Barbosa (@RafaBarbosa_JOR) December 16, 2021

Man, I had taken the R$50 from Paypal and it took me a while to use it and now I lost it. I hate myself 😍 — 100% vaccinated and 100% out of Pocketnaro🏳️‍🌈⃤ (@pattk24) December 16, 2021

I was very happy with my R$50.00 on paypal, but I still opened it now and they sabotaged me kkkkkkkk what HATE — 𝙲𝚊𝚛𝚘𝚕 (@carolinirocha_) December 16, 2021

On Thursday night, those who try to access the promotional action link will no longer see the “Save offer” button, but instead a notice stating that “This offer is no longer available”. The PayPal coupon became a trending topic on Twitter and even affected the operation of the Nuuvem virtual store.

THE @PayPal_BR , do you see this coupon right at my lunch time?! Last time they took down the site like this it was the fault of the @dumative 👀 But the guys can rest assured that the problem has already been resolved and the site is back to normal! Come and spend the coupons free! pic.twitter.com/eWmfEeZkdW — Nuuvem.com (@nuuvem) December 16, 2021

Offer regulation

Many customers began to question whether the company could give away the coupon and then withdraw it. However, the rules of the offer allow PayPal to modify the entire promotion at any time. “PayPal reserves the right to withdraw the offer and/or change any part of the offer or the Terms and Conditions of the offer at any time without notice. PayPal’s decisions on all matters relating to the offer will be final and binding,” says an excerpt of the regulation. In this way, the withdrawal of the coupon before December 31 is within the established rules by the company for promotion. PayPal has not yet officially commented on the matter.

What motivated the withdrawal?

Apparently, a possible Abuse by customers during coupon redemption was the reason for withdrawing the value of the accounts. Information circulates on the internet that people have managed to add more than BRL 1,000 in balances on Steam by PayPal with the promotion. Other users claimed to have created several accounts on this farm to be able to make “combos” of the R$ 50 delivered by the company. Generally, Paypal always offers coupons to its customers, but it rarely works for everyone, as it did this time. And did you manage to spend the R$50 or lost the coupon? Tell us in the comments below!