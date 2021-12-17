Globo announces end of season after low ratings

TV Globo reported the date for the end of the first season of the program “Zig Zag Arena”, shown on Sunday afternoons. The broadcaster’s communication department talked about the matter in contact with splash.

The last program of the season airs this Sunday (19).

says the statement from TV Globo

The “Zig Zag Arena”, which featured a format based on children’s games, has had audience problems since the beginning of October, when it debuted on the network.

According to Tony Goes, columnist for Folha de S. Paulo, the attraction led at Ibope with an average of 10.1 points and peaks of 12, but at times it tied and even lost to SBT’s “Domingo Legal”.

The program also had lower ratings than “The Voice Kids”, which occupied the same time slot on Sundays. The repercussions on the attraction commanded by Fernanda Gentil on social networks were not pleasing either, says the report.

According to the publication, “Zig Zag Arena” has 18 episodes recorded and would remain on air until January 2022. The network does not confirm whether it anticipated the end of the first season even with programs ready.

splash he also got in touch with the presenter Fernanda Gentil, but did not get feedback on the future of the attraction.

TV Globo also does not inform if “Zag Zag Arena” returns for a second season.