Globo defines who will be the four technicians of The Voice+

Now it’s official! Fafa de Belem will be one of the techniques of The Voice+. The second season of the show’s version with candidates over 60 will premiere on January 30th.

The novelty was confirmed by Globe inside Mais Você, this Thursday (16). Fafá de Belém will be alongside Daniel, Mumuzinho and Ludmilla. With that, Claudia Leitte will not be in the new edition of The Voice+.

In the first edition of the format, the technicians surprised the public when they didn’t know who it was, for example, Billy Blanco – partner of Tom Jobim and one of the precursors of Bossa Nova. Other big names in MPB were also ignored by the judges this year.

It is noteworthy that, as already reported by the RD1, André Marques is confirmed for 2022 in charge of the attraction. No Limite, on the other hand, which also returns for a new edition, will soon have a new presenter revealed.

Quoted for The Voice Brasil

Even, the presenter, who was called to the command of The Voice Brasil this year because of the sudden departure of Tiago Leifert from the attraction for personal reasons, became the big name for the musical reality in 2022.

At the same time, Globo did not choose the presenter for next year’s No Limite season. The reality of radical tests was from Marques, but the Marinho family’s TV takes its departure for granted. The invitation for him was made by Boninho months before the return of the program. The attraction replaced the BBB 2021 in the house’s realities line.

In October, the Rio station confirmed the departure of André Marques from the No Limite team, but did not reveal the reason. The only information mentioned was his going to the stage of The Voice Brasil, one of the most profitable programs on the channel:

“Soon, we will announce the new presenter of No Limite, since André Marques is in charge of the current season of The Voice Brasil and, as of February, he will also assume The Voice +“.