Globo presenter tells how he took the courage to come out gay live on TV· TV News

Marcelo Cosme, GloboNews journalist, explained how he mustered up the courage to talk about his sexuality on television. The anchor was doing a live interview on the news channel when he mentioned that he had a fiancé for the first time on TV. In Mais Você this Friday (17), he said that the film Minha Mãe É Uma Peça (2013) was very important to open dialogue with his family.

“when I saw her [mãe dele] finding it funny, I thought: ‘Mrs. Herminia has a gay son, and she’s here laughing, I have a path there,'” she reported.

As soon as Cosimo revealed that he was gay to his mother, she had an unexpected reaction: “Immediately she started to cry. She told me exactly what Dona Dea was [mãe de Paulo Gustavo] he had said: ‘I’ll love you forever, you’re my son, but I’m afraid of others'”.

When Cosme spoke on TV about her fiancé, the doctor Frankel Brandão, there was a positive repercussion on social networks for having “comed out”. But, according to the anchor, the subject was not new behind the scenes at GloboNews.

“I didn’t plan for it, but within TV Globo we have a lot of respect. Everyone in the newsroom knows I’m gay. I’m on the air every day talking about economics, politics, I talk about credibility and truth, it would be a lie if I said I can’t imagine what it’s like [lidar com pessoas infectadas com Covid-19]. He [o noivo] he brought me these reports,” he stated.

“Internally, within Globo, no one said anything. I said [do noivo] for having this internal security. Why can’t I talk about him in a conversation?” he asked.

Cosme also reported that he needed preparation and courage to open up to his family: “People who are gay can’t tell their family, we tell their friends. I prepared for years. In six, seven years my friends knew. Me I prepared to tell my mother, my father… And, if no one else has any doubts, neither do I. It’s my life”.

Check out the moments at Mais Você below:

Marcelo Cosme made a small retrospective and recalled the main news from 2021. #More youpic.twitter.com/WrxJhzYd87 — TV Globo (@tvglobo) December 17, 2021

.@cosmemarcelo launched the book “Maybe you are… Deconstructing the LGBTFOBIA you don’t even know you have” and told a little about the message he wanted to convey. It’s about respect, empathy and love. Ever! 🧡 #More youpic.twitter.com/yS0ySKLziD — TV Globo (@tvglobo) December 17, 2021