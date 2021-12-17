Globo takes Zig Zag off the air earlier and throws episodes away after failure on ibope · TV News

Globo will shorten the life of Zig Zag Arena , game show hosted by Fernanda Gentil that is a failure of audience on Sunday afternoons. Previously scheduled to run until January 30, 2022, the program will be aired for the last time next Sunday (19) –Lexa and Felipe Araújo are the attractions. Seven recorded episodes will not be aired and will be discarded by the broadcaster.

Globo promised 18 episodes of Zig Zag Arena, released on October 3rd. Only 11 will be displayed. Initially, the cut would be just two episodes and the anticipation of the end of the season would be a week. According to the TV news, the order came from Globo’s high command due to the attraction’s poor audience, which exceeded the limit of acceptable internally.

Starting on the 26th, films will occupy the Zig Zag Arena track. Globo will also pay exposure compensation to advertisers who had previously recorded actions within the game show and commercial breaks. Famous brands such as Buscapé and Coca-Cola were some of them.

With films covering a hole for a month, Globo will air The Voice+ from January 30, 2022. The talent program with only people aged 60 and over would start in early February, but will be one of the weapons of the leading network in the first month of next year. Fafá de Belém will be one of the new features on the jury.

Two factors help explain the reduction of the Zig Zag Arena: audience and public criticism. In numbers, the overall average of the program since its debut is 8.9 points in Greater São Paulo. It is a 25.8% reduction compared to The Voice Kids (12 points), which occupied the range from 2:30 pm to 3:45 pm until September.

Not rarely, Zig Zag Arena lost in the ranking of broadcasters to Domingo Legal, presented by Celso Portiolli on SBT. The biggest “shame” occurred on November 14, when Fernanda Gentil came to fourth place in the city of São Paulo because of the Formula 1 race in Brazil, shown by Band.

On social media, it’s hard to find a compliment to the Zig Zag Arena. The complaints are always the same: the format is tricky to understand, with lots of jokes going on at the same time, and rules of winners and losers quite confusing. Internally, there is no talk of a second season under any circumstances.