Gol will have to put his hand in his pocket and pay R$2.3 million in fine for wrong use of Congonhas





ANAC denied an appeal filed by Gol Linhas Aéreas and the company will have to pay a fine of BRL 2.3 million referring to non-compliance with rules for the use of slots at Congonhas airport. The amount refers to time violations on flight G3-1679, which linked the capital of São Paulo to Florianópolis.

According to a report presented at a deliberative meeting of the ANAC board, on December 16, the punishment was given because the company deliberately anticipated flights, landing in Congonhas before the scheduled time. In practice, the flight took off from Florianópolis sooner than it should have, knowing that he would arrive outside the scheduled time at the slot.

The process started in December 2015, when the notice of infraction was issued. ANAC found that between December 2014 and March 2015 (season W14), there were 63 operations in disagreement on the aforementioned flight. This flight had landed in Congonhas scheduled for 11:35 am.

After first and second instance decisions against the airline, the ANAC board voted in favor of upholding the punishment.

Respect for slots at critical airports like Congonhas it is a condition sine qua non for the proper coordination and good use of the terminal by all airlines.



