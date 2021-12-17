Google Chrome releases URGENT downloadable security update

Google has released a critical update for the Chrome browser that improves its security by fixing a zero-day vulnerability that attackers are already exploiting.

The update brings fixes for at least five vulnerabilities, four of which are rated High Risk and one critical. After the update, your Chrome browser should be running version 96.0.4664.110.

In the latest release notes, Google said that the new version of the Chrome browser is available for Windows, Mac and Linux. This means that the mobile and tablet versions of the Chrome browser will likely not include the zero-day vulnerability, but to be on the safe side, I recommend that you update the Chrome browser on your Android phone, tablet, iPhone, or iPad as soon as possible.

One of the vulnerabilities is rated critical, meaning it needs urgent attention. Google said this vulnerability – CVE-2021-4102 – affects Chrome’s JavaScript engine, which can allow hackers to easily inject and execute malicious code on the targeted computer.

As attackers are already exploiting this vulnerability, your personal data as well as your computer could be at risk, so installing the new Chrome update becomes essential.

The details of the other four vulnerabilities are sparse, but as they are rated “high” in the release notes, they can also be effective in allowing hackers to remotely hack into your computer and perhaps access your data without your knowledge. Google generally restricts these vulnerability details until the majority of users have installed the necessary update.

How to update your Chrome browser

It’s a simple process. Just go to the Help or About section of the browser. If an update is available for your machine, Google will either download it automatically or give you the option to do the same.

Once the update is downloaded, just click the Restart button to apply and restart your browser. Be sure to save any unsaved data, as restarting the browser will close all windows and tabs.