Government suspends sale of 24 brands of olive oil, according to ministry | Agribusiness

The federal government has suspended 24 brands of olive oil this year as a result of an inspection by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa).

In total, 151,449 thousand bottles were withdrawn from circulation in supermarkets in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Ceará, Goiás, Paraná and Santa Catarina.

The irregularities were diverse, such as unregistered, defrauded, clandestine and smuggled products.

During the action, three clandestine factories were found that were filling oils that were nothing more than a mixture of vegetable oils of unknown origin.

The registration of a factory in the interior of São Paulo was also suspended, after the verification of adulteration in the manufacture of its products during the year 2021.

THE olive oil is the second most fraudulent food product in the world, behind only the fish.

List of irregular brands suspended in the market in 2021:

alcazar

Alentejo

Anna

Barcelona

Barcelona stained glass

Moorish Castle

Real crown

from the olive

del Toro

from the boss

Epic

farm estate

Figueira do Foz

island of Madeira

monsanto

Monte Ruivo

Porto Galo

Porto Real

Quinta da Beira

Quinta da Regaleira

Tower Galicia

Tradition

Brazilian Tradition

Valle Viejo

The owner of Valle Viejo, Robson de Freitas, told the g1 that the oil bottles with your brand name seized were not manufactured by your company and that, in fact, if deal with a counterfeit of your product.

“The Ministry seized a truck, took it for analysis and found that the product was counterfeit. It is a brand similar to ours. We have already gone to court to ratify the complaint,” stated Freitas.

THE g1 it seeks contacts with other manufacturers so that they can comment on the decision.

The most common fraud in the manufacture of olive oil is the mixture of soy oil with artificial colors and flavors. Cases of refined olive oil sold as extra virgin oil are also found.

To avoid buying an oil that does not meet the olive oil classification compliance criteria, check out some tips below:

Virgin olive oil can be classified into three types: extra virgin (acidity less than 0.8%), virgin (acidity between 0.8% and 2%), lampante (acidity greater than 2%).

The first two can be consumed fresh, keeping all the beneficial aspects to the body.

The third, lampante type, must be refined to be consumed, when it is classified as refined olive oil.

The analysis is complex, requires training and sophisticated equipment. Product frauds are confirmed in analytical reports evaluated by the official network of Federal Agricultural Defense Laboratories (LFDA).

The inspection of olive oil is based on Law nº 9.972/2000, regulated by Federal Decree 6.268/2007, and by Map Normative Instruction nº 1/2012, which establishes the technical regulation of the product.